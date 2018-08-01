In response to increased worldwide demand for its staging products and solutions, Prolyte Group is pleased to announce its expansion across

North America with the opening of its office in Pearland, Texas. The Netherlands-based company is the world’s leading manufacturer of hardware and structural solutions for the entertainment industry with a product line that includes the aluminum truss structures, roofing, staging, crowd barriers and hoist systems.

Prolyte has built a significant presence throughout Europe, and Asia and the muchanticipated

expansion to the U.S. follows five years of successful operations in Canada. The

Prolyte product line features lighter materials, faster assembly, and setup capability that is

compatible with equipment in both the U.S. and Europe. The company’s proven safety track

record, coupled with versatility and ease of use, makes Prolyte systems a top choice for tour

operators traveling globally.

“Texas was an attractive selection for Prolyte’s North American headquarters,” says Ralph

Stockley, Prolyte’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We already had an existing partnership with a

company in Pearland. Other factors, such as tax benefits, the strength of the Texas economy

and the proximity to the Port of Houston finalized our decision.”

Prolyte also plans to introduce its Prolyte Campus initiative, which provides complimentary

safety and product training. Prolyte Campus is a learning model unique to Prolyte and is wellreceived

by customers and technicians. Through this initiative, Prolyte regularly offers

hands-on training events all over the globe and is excited to bring the concept to customers

and locations across North America.

“The opening of our new North America headquarters in Texas and the Prolyte Campus

program will better serve clients in the region, speed up delivery times and provide the

inventory and presence needed for Prolyte’s anticipated growth throughout North America

and, eventually, South America,” says Lambert Bouwmeester, Prolyte’s Chief Executive

Officer.