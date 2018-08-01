In response to increased worldwide demand for its staging products and solutions, Prolyte Group is pleased to announce its expansion across
North America with the opening of its office in Pearland, Texas. The Netherlands-based company is the world’s leading manufacturer of hardware and structural solutions for the entertainment industry with a product line that includes the aluminum truss structures, roofing, staging, crowd barriers and hoist systems.
Prolyte has built a significant presence throughout Europe, and Asia and the muchanticipated
expansion to the U.S. follows five years of successful operations in Canada. The
Prolyte product line features lighter materials, faster assembly, and setup capability that is
compatible with equipment in both the U.S. and Europe. The company’s proven safety track
record, coupled with versatility and ease of use, makes Prolyte systems a top choice for tour
operators traveling globally.
“Texas was an attractive selection for Prolyte’s North American headquarters,” says Ralph
Stockley, Prolyte’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We already had an existing partnership with a
company in Pearland. Other factors, such as tax benefits, the strength of the Texas economy
and the proximity to the Port of Houston finalized our decision.”
Prolyte also plans to introduce its Prolyte Campus initiative, which provides complimentary
safety and product training. Prolyte Campus is a learning model unique to Prolyte and is wellreceived
by customers and technicians. Through this initiative, Prolyte regularly offers
hands-on training events all over the globe and is excited to bring the concept to customers
and locations across North America.
“The opening of our new North America headquarters in Texas and the Prolyte Campus
program will better serve clients in the region, speed up delivery times and provide the
inventory and presence needed for Prolyte’s anticipated growth throughout North America
and, eventually, South America,” says Lambert Bouwmeester, Prolyte’s Chief Executive
Officer.