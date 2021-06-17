POWERSOFT COMPLETES FRENCH DISTRIBUTOR NETWORK WITH APPOINTMENT OF SIDEV

Florence, Italy, 16th June 2021

Italian audio specialist Powersoft has welcomed Sidev as its new distributor for France, working alongside Powersoft’s other French distributor, DV2.

Founded in 1991 and based near Lyon, Sidev has been a key player in providing audio-visual solutions in France for over 30 years. In that time, the company has grown to offer the largest sales and pre-sales team in the French market, as well as two showrooms in Paris and Lyon, and a yearly turnover of over €60 million in 2020.

Sidev is, since 2010, part of the Midwich Group a world leader in the audio-visual sector with a presence across Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America. More recently, the company developed its market footprint and audio-visual offer on the French market with the purchase in 2019 of Perfect Sound, an audio specialist distributor.

“Powersoft is a recognised and renowned brand on the AV Market, with a strong line-up to address both the staging and corporate markets,” said Lionel Roudil, general manager of Sidev. “When we looked for a new amplifier brand to develop and expand our audio portfolio, Powersoft was the obvious choice.”

According to Lionel Roudil, Powersoft’s product line-up perfectly complements Sidev’s audio product catalogue, offering innovative, high quality solutions for all the different verticals they address.

“The Powersoft amplifiers ranges, and the Mezzo series in particular, perfectly answer the current demand for meeting & conference room solutions, which has seen a real increase with the need for hybrid working spaces,” confirmed Roudil. “In light of our unified communications strategy on the market, along with our historical AV positioning, Powersoft will be a strong proposal to our network of system integrator partners.”

Fabrizio Bolzoni, Powersoft sales distribution manager, commented: “We are very pleased with this new partnership; Sidev has a strong presence in the commercial install side of the business, so it will give us an advantage with verticals such as corporate, retail & education, which are in line with Powersoft’s strategic developments. The company will act in the French market in synergy with our partner DV2, who is heavily focused on the leisure live & entertainment install side of the market. We believe this perfect mix will offer immense support to the French audio market.”

ABOUT POWERSOFT:

Powersoft is the world leader in lightweight, high power, single rack space, energy efficient amplifiers for the professional audio market. Founded in Italy in 1995, headquartered in Florence, Italy, with offices in New Jersey, Powersoft couples the experience and precision of its production department with exceptional components to deliver products with perfect audio response and high-performance reliability. Its state-of-the-art amplifiers can be found in an array of markets, ranging from stadiums, sporting arenas, theme parks, performance venues and airports to convention centers, churches, and clubs, and are used by the world’s leading tour sound companies. For more information, visit the Powersoft website: www.powersoft.com

ABOUT SIDEV:

With offices in Lyon and Paris, SIDEV is a key player in audiovisual solutions for professionals. Founded in 1991 by Marc Piegay and strengthened by its merger with Perfect Sound in 2019, the company is a member of the Midwich group, a world leader in the sector. With a turnover of €64.5 million in 2020 and 79 employees, SIDEV offers integrators and resellers its logistical know-how, its showrooms in Lyon and Paris and, above all, the largest sales and pre-sales team on the French market. Visit the website: www.sidev.fr and www.linkedin.com/company/sidev-display-systems