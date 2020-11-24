POWERSOFT APPOINTS KINOVOX AS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR DENMARK

Kinovox is the latest distributor to join the Powersoft family in the Scandinavian region.

Florence, Italy, XXth November 2020

Founded in 1943 and based just outside of Copenhagen (Denmark), Kinovox began as a rental staging distributor, before expanding over the years to include broadcast, retail, and digital visual recording products. Today, the company is a dominant supplier of high-quality pro-audio products and offers a vast support system for its clientele.

“We have always been aware of Powersoft, as its phenomenal products have always been prominent in the market – for very good reason,” said Jesper Kirkegaard Jensen, co-owner of Kinovox Scandinavia. “When the opportunity came up to work with Powersoft, we knew we couldn’t pass it up and immediately accepted.”

The company has an intricate understanding of the professional AV market in Denmark, and its future, of which it says is fast turning to remote working installations. “The market is leaning heavily towards installation, which is where Kinovox is at its strongest,” said Jensen. “Conferencing and meeting rooms are, without a doubt, in very high demand, and are simply being made to handle remote work in order to fit with the world we currently live in. Having Powersoft in our portfolio will be a fantastic asset to our product offering for integration”

“We’ve been supplying brands like Audio-Technica, Bluesound and RDL for years, and Powersoft supplements that portfolio of products very well with high power, low consumption amplifiers,” continued Jensen. “The recent launch of Powersoft’s Mezzo also perfectly meets the growing demand from our customers for smaller installations, and we expect it to become part of our daily portfolio.”

“Kinovox is a well-respected veteran distributor in the Danish market,” said Varun Jagger, Powersoft’s Europe, India and Africa account manager for distribution. “The company has a wide range of complementary products which help provide a complete solution to the customer, regardless of the application.”

“With our enhanced portfolio now comprising the Mezzo series, the powerful new Quattrocanali and Duecanali ranges, and the newly launched ArmoníaPlus 2.0 platform, our products combined with Kinovox’s expertise will help offer unparalleled solutions to the clients in Denmark,” continued Jagger. “Existing users and clients of Powersoft are in better hands than ever before, as they can now also rely on Kinovox’s technical support.”

“We are very proud to be part of the Powersoft family. This new partnership will help us bring incredible, new solutions to our clients and the Danish market as a whole,” concluded Jensen.

Photo credits: Kinovox Scandinavia

ABOUT POWERSOFT:

Powersoft is the world leader in lightweight, high power, single rack space, energy efficient amplifiers for the professional audio market. Founded in Italy in 1995, headquartered in Florence, Italy, with offices in New Jersey, Powersoft couples the experience and precision of its production department with exceptional components to deliver products with perfect audio response and high-performance reliability. Its state-of-the-art amplifiers can be found in an array of markets, ranging from stadiums, sporting arenas, theme parks, performance venues and airports to convention centers, churches, and clubs, and are used by the world’s leading tour sound companies. For more information, visit the Powersoft website: www.powersoft.com