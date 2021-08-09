POWERSOFT APPOINTS AKIRA MOCHIMARU AS ITS NEW GLOBAL MARKETING DIRECTOR

Florence, Italy, 3rd August 2021

Powersoft has confirmed the appointment of Akira Mochimaru to serve as its new global marketing director, effective immediately.

His duties in this role will be to connect dots between customers, technology, products, communication, and distribution through strategic business planning and guiding implementation. Based in the US, he will also coordinate with Powersoft’s operations in New Jersey to help growing the company’s presence in the install market through his knowledge and network of contacts.

Mochimaru has made his move to Powersoft permanent after serving as a consultant for three months. He comes with an outstanding pedigree and track record extending over 38 years in the pro audio industry, including working as general manager for Bose Professional.

“My personal mission is to connect customer experience and products through the use of advanced technology with unique value,” said Mochimaru. “I have already experienced situations where customer problem-driven ideas met a company’s technology driven ideas. Powersoft has the capability and foundation to convert technologies to solve customers’ problems and improve their experience, so I look forward to working closely with staff across the divisions to develop a plan and execute it with excellence.”

“When I first visited Powersoft’s HQ, I was immediately impressed by their capabilities in testing and the way they ensured product quality remained high throughout the design and manufacturing process. Their combination of innovative thinking and technical excellence made the decision to join Powersoft an easy one, and the trusting relationship I was able to establish straight away with Powersoft’s senior management was very reassuring.”

“We are proud and delighted to have Akira Mochimaru joining our team” said Luca Lastrucci, CEO at Powersoft. “His appointment represents an important step in the process of implementing Powersoft’s strategy of strengthening its presence in the installation sector, especially in specific vertical applications. Akira’s experience will be essential to help us to encompass the current and future needs of the market, by focusing on objectives and defining the products of the future, which will make Powersoft able to maintain a leading role in professional audio.”

Luca Giorgi, Powersoft sales director, added: „Powersoft has been successfully interacting with partners and clients since the beginning; actively listening to their points of view on everything from product design to customer service. Having Akira on board allows us to improve the customer experiences even more, ensuring we always meet their needs and move quickly to solve their common problems.”

For further information visit: www.powersoft.com