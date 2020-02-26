Penn Elcom’s 19 Inch Racking to be Distributed by RGB Communications

UK manufacturer Penn Elcom announces that RGB Communications will be distributing its full range of ingenious 19-inch racking enclosures and associated accessories.

RGB is a well-known technical ‘value add’ distributor that was established in 1991 and is based in Berkshire. The company supplies several carefully selected premium product lines and brands to a wide variety of clients such as AV and custom installers and rental and staging companies throughout the UK and Ireland.

Penn Elcom offers multiple “excellent” solutions for AV markets, and their 19-inch ranges “perfectly complement RGB’s existing product portfolios” in both residential and commercial sectors confirmed their MD, Caroline Britt.

Caroline is delighted to be collaborating with Penn. “As a high-quality UK-based manufacturer with great support and a reputation for quick turnarounds on bespoke projects, as well as its practical off-the-shelf ranges, we are a good match.”

This move is also in line with RGB’s goal of being a dynamic single point source for all AV racking solutions.

Penn products of specific interest right now are their popular range of 19-inch rack enclosures and accessories like panels, shelves and drawers. Highlights include highly accessible free-standing and wall racks, rack panels with assorted CNC machined magnetic faceplates and wall mounted media device brackets, ideal for home audio and cinema installations.

Penn’s sales director Rob Platt said: “We look forward to a busy and proactive working relationship with RGB.”

He highlights the many parallels between the two companies including a commitment to providing the very best service, solutions and standards of excellence to all clients.

“With 29 years’ experience in the pro AV industry built on understanding the products they distribute, we think RGB will be great Penn Elcom brand ambassadors and a solid partner for the continuous development of our various 19-inch ranges.”

In the last 12 months, new Penn 19-inch racking innovations have included the R6400-RHF Double Hinged Wall Mount Rack enclosure and several new 19-inch products are scheduled for launch in the coming months.