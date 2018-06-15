Penn Elcom launches its new PDU16 range of premium rack-mounting power distribution: the PDU16-UN, the PDU16-EU, the PDU16-PC and the PDU16-AV. Newly designed as core products in a versatile range of professional, industrial and commercial racking options offered by the UK manufacturer.

The innovative 2U high horizontal mounting PDU16 series has been developed to offer more flexibility and well-engineered solutions in response to customer demand in the highly competitive 19-inch rack market, where Penn Elcom is a key player and currently enjoying robust business.

Features include a high-clarity, back-lit LCD monitoring display on the front of each unit showing essential operational feedback and data including voltage, current, power in watts and energy level.

This convenient monitoring functionality includes a visible Overload Alarm, alerting users as to when the level (in Watts) of power being drawn is / or is about to be exceeded, the value being displayed will flash on and off.

The wattage power level threshold can be user-defined and pre-set, and this data will be stored when the unit is powered off.

The PDU16 series offers a variety of different outlet socket formats to cover a dynamic range of applications including all types of AV, audio and lighting installations – from clubs to museums – to touring, rental & staging.

PDU16-UN (universal) main in/outs on Circuit A are a panel mounting 32A 240V IP44-C-FORM input socket feeding through to a 16A IP44 C-FORM output socket via an illuminated circuit breaker.

Circuit B has 8 x universal socket outputs – which can be used with plugs from most regions including the UK, US, Europe and Australia, with a maximum combined load of 16A. (Schuko type sockets / plugs have a 2 pin connection only) The PDU16-EU main in/outs on Circuit A are a panel mounting 32A 240V IP44 C-FORM input socket feeding through to a 16A IP44 C-FORM output socket via an illuminated circuit breaker. The Circuit B outputs offer 8 x Schuko style sockets which are compatible with plug types C, E & F for usage within Germany, France, Belgium, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Russia, with a maximum combined load of 16A.

PDU16-PC has a panel mounting 32A 240V IP44 C-FORM input socket as the main in/out on Circuit A, feeding through to a 16A IP44 C-FORM output socket via illuminated circuit breaker. Circuit B outputs have 8 x Neutrik powerCON sockets rated for a maximum combined load of 16A … so perfect for audio and media servers and other pro AV kit.

PDU16-AV is ideal for home audio visual installations and multimedia applications from live music venues to theme parks and museums. The main input is a 20A Neutrik powerCON, complete with a 2nd order EMI filter and a GDT / VDR protection circuit to deal with lightning strikes and local power surges. Channel A of this PDU features a 4-way IEC C13 Outlet Strip with max. combined load of 10A, plus 2 x dual USB 5V 1.8A charger modules; Channel B has five universal socket outputs which can accommodate plugs from the UK, US, Europe and Australia, with a maximum combined load of 10A, through the standard illuminated circuit breaker protection for additional safety.

All these products come with Penn Elcom’s renowned quality assurance and are designed to provide straightforward and adaptable hook-ups for the distribution of AC power in the worlds of professional AV, multimedia, theatre & television productions and concert touring. All four models of PDU16 have illuminated circuit breakers for overload protection, M4 earth studs for rack ground continuity and adjustable rack mounting ear positions.

PDU16 is a great addition to Penn Elcom’s already popular ranges of power distribution products for home-office and studio, and are the next step in developing a dynamic range of reliable and stable choices for the world of professional audio, rental & staging.

PDU16 is also the most comprehensive set of power distros that Penn has designed and delivered to date, and illustrates the company’s agility and ability to react quickly to market demands and take on-board extensive client / user feedback.