Official support of 3rd Gen Scarlett Solo & Scarlett 2i2 extended to USB-C iPad Pro

Focusrite are excited to announce official support for 3rd Generation Scarlett Solo and Scarlett 2i2 interfaces on USB-C iPad Pro. Now, Scarlett interfaces really can go anywhere: wherever you’d take an iPad Pro, Scarlett can follow.

Setup and operation is simple: just plug in, fire up a music-making app, and enjoy the Focusrite sound on your iPad Pro. Scarlett Solo and Scarlett 2i2 devices have been tested extensively with several iOS music applications running on USB-C iPad Pros, including Garageband, Cubasis 2, Auria Pro, Ampify Launchpad, Ampify Groovebox and Ampify Blocs Wave, as well as FL Studio.

Scarlett Solo and Scarlett 2i2 can be used with USB-C iPad Pro devices in fully mobile, bus-powered mode over several hours. However, we always recommend using a powered connection wherever possible. For powered operation, an appropriate USB-C hub is required.

An on-boarding path will be made available in the Easy Start Tool, to help iPad Pro users get started quickly with their interfaces.

For more information about using Scarlett Solo and Scarlett 2i2 with USB-C iPad Pros, visit our Help Centre:

While it may be possible to operate Scarlett interfaces on Gen1 and Gen2 iPad Pro devices, and to operate other Scarlett interfaces on iPad Pro and other iOS devices, official support is only provided for USB-C iPad Pro and 3rd Generation Scarlett 2i2 and Scarlett Solo interfaces.

Focusrite’s iTrack range is designed for Lightning iPad, check out iTrack Solo on the Focusrite web site HERE