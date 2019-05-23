New Video Release on A4i.t v – Understanding the Beaufort scale

“I don’t care about no stinking wind!”. Well, you should! Understand why in the newly released entertaining and educational video on A4i.tv about the Beaufort scale – a well-known wind measurement system, but not very well understood. In this newest video release on A4i.tv, Area Four Industries Technical Director Dipl-Ing. Norbert Tripp discusses the history of the Beaufort scale and how it works. He dives into the differences between wind speed, wind force and wind pressure, and how this scale is used to measure them.

By the end of the video, you’ll have a far better understanding of the Beaufort scale and why it’s important for helping ensure the safety of your truss structures.

Source: Area Four Industries

