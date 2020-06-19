New Firmware Brings Even More Features To Yamaha RIVAGE PM Series

Following the recent expansion of Yamaha’s flagship digital console series with the new RIVAGE PM3 and PM5, the latest firmware for the entire range, V4.0, is now available as a free download, providing even more powerful tools for mix engineers.

Yamaha’s commitment to listening to customers, providing more flexible systems and improved mixing environments has resulted in a number of important user interface and function updates in RIVAGE PM firmware version 4.0. These include Eventide’s SP2016 premium reverb plug-in which, in addition to a large selection of top-quality presets, allows detailed editing for engineers who want to customize their sound.

The new firmware improves the mixing capacity of the RIVAGE PM7, expanding the number of input channels from 120 to 144 and increasing matrix outputs from 24 to 36, allowing the construction of even larger systems.

It also provides compatibility with the MonitorMix iOS/Android app that has been praised by users of Yamaha CL and QL series digital consoles, as well as with remote control of the RMP-D8 premium microphone preamplifier from Rupert Neve Designs and control of L-ISA systems from L-Acoustics, allowing the creation of more flexible, convenient mixing environments.

Further improvements include enhanced flexibility of HY expansion slots, as well as improved operation and visibility.

For more detailed information and to download the free RIVAGE V4.0 firmware, please visit www.yamahaproaudio.com