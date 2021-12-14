NEUTRIK extends fiber optic connectivity solutions with FIBERFOX

Expanded beam connector facilitates robust connectivity in the most challenging application environments

The Neutrik Group has announced the addition of the FIBERFOX range of expanded beam technology connectivity systems to NEUTRIK’s portfolio of fiber optic solutions.

Designed to meet the requirements of MIL-DTL-83526 military specifications – enabling multiple interconnections with other expanded–beam solutions – the NEUTRIK FIBERFOX Fiber Optic Connection System is the ideal solution for use in harsh environments, with performance of the expanded beam fiber optic connectivity being exceptional in wet, dirty, dusty, high and low temperature environments.

The FIBERFOX expanded beam fiber optic connectors utilise a lens to expand and accurately align the light emitting from an optical fiber. The aligned light beam is transmitted through an air gap to a mating connector, where the light is collected and focused by a second lens into a second optical fiber to complete the connection. With 50/125 multimode fiber, the expanded and aligned light beam has an active area that is approximately 3.600 times larger than a typical 50 µm multimode fiber core, resulting in a dramatically greater percentage of available transmission power – with no variation in signal strength over time. Effectively maintenance free with a theoretical unlimited lifetime, FIBERFOX can withstand in excess of 10,000 mating cycles without maintenance or insertion loss and can be cleaned using just clean water and a lint-free cloth. IP68 compliant – certified waterproof up to a depth of 6m – the connectors feature a screwed locking mechanism.

FIBERFOX’s hermaphroditic coupling – the connector capable of both front- and rear-mounting – eliminates the need for adaptors and female and male mating halves. The system is available in 2-channel and 4-channel variants, with either configuration compatible with the other configuration, and other MIL-DTL-83526 specified systems, dramatically improving mating ability. Both configurations are available as either pre-assembled network cables, in standardized lengths, and as the FIBERFOX briDge chassis connector, which fits into the ubiquitous NEUTRIK D-shape cutout and acts as a ‘feed-through’ converting a standardized LC Patch cable into an expanded beam solution, with an LC cable connecting directly into the back of the briDge chassis connector.

FIBERFOX offers considerable technical and market advantage across a vast array of applications including AV networking, lighting, touring sound and event production, video, broadcast, and in wider industrial and strategic sectors including defence, security, transportation and petrochemicals.

Fabio Röllin, Product Manager Fiber Optics, states, „FIBERFOX significantly extends NEUTRIK’s offering in the fiber optic solutions space. The technology offers major improvements in operability, reliability and maintenance in connectivity, both in mission critical applications in the field, or in fixed network installations. This product will be of major interest to users and system integrators across multiple and varied industry sectors.”

FIBERFOX product images:

picture link FIBERFOX network 2-channel cable connector

picture link FIBERFOX briDge 4-channel chassis connector

picture link FIBERFOX briDge 4-channel chassis connector, rear

Photo credits: NEUTRIK Group