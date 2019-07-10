Modulo Pi releases new version of the Modulo Player media server and embedded live mixer

Modulo Pi is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Modulo Player

v5.2, as well as a new version of its embedded live mixer which now includes full integration of

Stream Deck control pads.

Designing the next generation of media server solutions, Modulo Pi is pleased to announce the official

and immediate release of Modulo Player v5.2 which takes automation to the next level.

Modulo Player is a cost-effective hardware and software system combining the extensive capabilities

of a media server and a live mixer.

Introduced at ISE 2019 as a world’s first, the embedded low-latency live mixer is available through a

dedicated application compatible with Mac and PC. Operators can work simultaneously on Modulo

Player’s software and the live mixer application, allowing cost and time saving.

The mixer’s intuitive user interface allows to access Program and Preview screens, create an unlimited

number of destinations and mix engines, work with presets, manage layer properties and transition

effects including borders, keying, mask, fade, flying.

A new version of the embedded live mixer now offers full support of the Stream Deck and Stream

Deck XL control pads by Elgato. Thanks to an editor directly integrated in Modulo Player’s remote

software and mixer application, operators can now easily customize the LCD keys of the Stream Deck.

All parameters entered in the editor appear in real-time on the Stream Deck pads.

Modulo Player and its embedded mixer can support any number of Stream Deck pads simultaneously,

providing a user-friendly solution to control presets or recall tasks.

In addition, Modulo Player v5.2 further extends the show control capabilities of the system. On top of

the existing wide library of video-projectors, mixers, and matrices that can be controlled through

Modulo Player, Modulo Pi is adding more than 40 new devices which can now easily interact with

Modulo Player.

The new devices include NDI PTZ cameras control, as well as a series of USB phidgets such as

controllers, sensors, motors, GPIO, RFID tags, etc. Now included in Modulo Player’s internal library,

the phidgets expand the interactivity and automation capabilities of Modulo Player. One can easily

create tasks in Modulo Player that will trigger automatically depending on the phidgets’ variables such

as temperature, humidity, lux levels, distance, and more.

All enhancements and references of the new supported devices are included in Modulo Player’s new

user manual. The user manual as well as video tutorials can be found on modulo-pi.com.

Source: Modulo Pi