Modulo Pi introduces new hardware for enhanced media servers performance

Modulo Pi is pleased to introduce a new hardware revision for the Modulo Player and Modulo Kinetic series of media servers. The new hardware boosts the media servers performance and capabilities.

Designing the next generation of media server solutions, Modulo Pi is taking the Modulo Player and Modulo Kinetic media servers to the next level thanks to a new hardware release.

Shipping as of January 2022, the new hardware includes a series of improvements including vastly increased RAM, doubled bandwidth with PCIE 4.0, ultra-fast NVMe disks, and additional slots for optional live input boards. The hardware revision also comes with new server motherboards, as well as new generation processor and GPU.

The new hardware specifications depend on the media server model. Further information is available on modulo-pi.com.

Photo credit: Modulo Pi