Modulo Pi becomes a partner of the Immersive Art Festival Paris at the Atelier des Lumières

Modulo Pi will be a partner of the first edition of the Immersive Art Festival Paris. Organized at l’Atelier des Lumières from October 18 to 24, 2019, the festival will give carte blanche to 11 artistic collectives who will present an original creation during evening projections at l’Atelier des Lumières.
From October 18 to 24, l’Atelier des Lumières will present the first edition of the Immersive Art Festival Paris. Dedicated to immersive digital design, the festival will feature the creations of 11 French and international art collectives: Spectre Lab (France), Paul Mignot (France), Les Vandales (France), HKI (France), Superbien (France), Cokau Lab (France), Ouchhh (Turkey), Nohlab (Turkey), Void (Turkey), Create (Belgium), Algorithm (Ireland).
Each team will present a unique 4-minute-long immersive show on the theme of their choice. Combining video, photography, motion design and sound spatialization, the creations will be projected continuously from 7pm to 11pm during 7 exceptional evenings at l’Atelier des Lumières. The audience will enjoy a unique immersive experience based on more than 3,000 sqm of projection surface using 140 x Barco video-projectors, 50 x Nexo speakers, and 35 x Modulo Kinetic media servers from Modulo Pi.
Yannick Kohn, founder and CEO of Modulo Pi, explains: „We are pleased to be associated with this first edition of the Immersive Art Festival. Immersive creations are based on video mapping, a technique we seek to make accessible to the greatest number of people through our media server solutions. L’Atelier des Lumières is a great playground for the competing artistic collectives and we look forward to seeing L’Atelier des Lumières transforms as the various creations unfold. » On October 24, an awards ceremony will be held to reward the projects chosen by a jury of professionals (50% of the score) and by the public who will have voted via a mobile application during the festival (50% of the score).

