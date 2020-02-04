Mobiltechlifts’ T-Bar sets your lighting free!

Enjoy complete lighting freedom with the T-Bar attachment from Mobiltechlifts. The T-Bar allows for lifting your light fixtures up to 21.33’ with a Mobiltechlifts ML2 lift, thereby releasing the limitations imposed by support structures as a lighting fixture hanging point.

The T-Bar comes in two versions, round bar and square bar, for providing you with a wide range of hanging options.

ML2-TB3 Round T-Bar

  • 2” tube
  • ML2-A55-35 adapter required

ML2-TB6 Square T-Bar

  • 18” square tube
  • Comes with 6x bolts & wingnuts for lighting fixtures
  • ML2-A55-35 adapter required

Set your lighting free with the Mobiltechlifts’ T-Bar!

Read more about the ML2-TB3 Round T-Bar here.

Read more about the ML2-TB6 Square T-Bar here.

