Mobiltechlifts’ T-Bar sets your lighting free!

Enjoy complete lighting freedom with the T-Bar attachment from Mobiltechlifts. The T-Bar allows for lifting your light fixtures up to 21.33’ with a Mobiltechlifts ML2 lift, thereby releasing the limitations imposed by support structures as a lighting fixture hanging point.

The T-Bar comes in two versions, round bar and square bar, for providing you with a wide range of hanging options.

ML2-TB3 Round T-Bar

2” tube

ML2-A55-35 adapter required

ML2-TB6 Square T-Bar

18” square tube

Comes with 6x bolts & wingnuts for lighting fixtures

ML2-A55-35 adapter required

