Mobiltechlifts ML4 lifts your heaviest loads

The ML4 from Mobiltechlifts is your „extra duty” lifting partner that packs 270 kg (596 lbs) of loading capacity into 6.5 m (21.3’). Its durable construction and reliable operation deliver the safety you require when lifting your heaviest loads.

Key Benefits:

– Rubber pads on outriggers provide increased traction and surface protection

– Height adjustable feet feature high profile, trapezoidal threading (0.45 m / 1.5’)

– 0.5 m & 1 m (1.6’ & 3.2’) fork lengths with allowable load vs. load position indicators

– Unique pin locking system and steel pulleys protect your hardware against damage and ensure safe operation at all times

– 5 degree incline tested in accordance with DIN 58950

– Base is pre-equipped with attachment points for horizontal installation of wheels for easy transport

– Level indicator

– Height indicator

– Optional winch cover

– DGUV-17

– TUV Nord certified

Source: area4industries