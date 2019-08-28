Mobiltechlifts ML4 lifts your heaviest loads

Veröffentlicht von VPLT LIVE am

Mobiltechlifts ML4 lifts your heaviest loads

The ML4 from Mobiltechlifts is your „extra duty” lifting partner that packs 270 kg (596 lbs) of loading capacity into 6.5 m (21.3’). Its durable construction and reliable operation deliver the safety you require when lifting your heaviest loads.

Key Benefits:

– Rubber pads on outriggers provide increased traction and surface protection
– Height adjustable feet feature high profile, trapezoidal threading (0.45 m / 1.5’)
– 0.5 m & 1 m (1.6’ & 3.2’) fork lengths with allowable load vs. load position indicators
– Unique pin locking system and steel pulleys protect your hardware against damage and ensure safe operation at all times
– 5 degree incline tested in accordance with DIN 58950
– Base is pre-equipped with attachment points for horizontal installation of wheels for easy transport
– Level indicator
– Height indicator
– Optional winch cover
– DGUV-17
– TUV Nord certified

Source: area4industries

Kategorien: Economics

Verwandte Beiträge

Economics

FOLLOW-ME. BTL investiert in neues Tracking-System.

BTL investiert als erster deutscher Full-Service Dienstleister in das neue Remote-Verfolgersystem „FOLLOW-ME“. Ab sofort steht es in den Niederlassungen Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, München, Hannover und Berlin zu Verfügung. Das FOLLOW-ME System ist ein innovatives Tracking-System. Der Weiterlesen …

Economics

Mit Traditionsberufen in eine sichere Zukunft.

Der Tauwerkspezialist SEILFLECHTER aus Braunschweig bildet traditionell zur Seilerin bzw. zum Seiler aus. Jedes Jahr bekommen junge Menschen die Chance, einen sehr anspruchsvollen Handwerksberuf zu erlernen und in eine sichere Zukunft zu starten.  3 Weiterlesen …

Economics

EXE Technology Video Release on A4i.tv – Going LARGE with EXE RISE!

Adam Beaumont (UK – EXE Technology Brand Manager) is back again in the newest video release on A4i.tv and he is going LARGE! Join Adam on an educational journey that takes you through the features, Weiterlesen …