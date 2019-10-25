Mobiltechlifts Lifts – Certified Safety

Safety is always the first concern of Mobiltechlifts when designing and manufacturing their ML2, ML3 and ML4 lifts. All are built in compliance with existing norms, as well as tested and certified by internationally recognized agencies, such as TÜV Nord-Baumuster geprüft and Theateringenieur – BGV C1.

For most countries where their products are exported, the existing certifications are normally more than sufficient. If additional certifications are necessary in specific countries, they take great care in securing them before offering them on the market.

You can rest assured that when you buy any lift from the Mobiltechlifts’ range, in whatever country you may live, it meets the necessary norms and holds the required certifications for delivering extreme safety.

ML2, ML3 and ML4 – Certifications and norm compliance:

TUV NORD CERTIFIED = Assures the lift meets the requirements for structures, i.e. when the load is lifted and secured at trim height, the lifting equipment then becomes a structure and different regulations apply to the lifting operation.

5° test = A load testing requirement taken from DIN 56950 (safety requirements and inspections for stands and truss lifts of stands)

DGUV-17 = German accident prevention regulation applies to employers and insured persons in Germany, as well as employers and employees from foreign enterprises who perform work in Germany.

CE = Self-certified conformity declaration

Learn more about the complete range of certified lifts from Mobiltechlifts here.

