Major Dutch rental company invests in JB-Lighting

Recently Peitsman Licht & Geluid, a leading Dutch rental company, bought a large number of moving heads from JB-Lighting to provide the Dutch market with high-quality theater lighting. The German brand JB-Lighting produces extremely high-performing and reliable moving heads, which have found their way to leading theaters and opera houses in Europe, creating demand for premium stage lighting on other stages and event locations as well. “JB-Lighting’s products are of high quality, with proverbial German quality. Service is of paramount importance and the acceptance – especially in the cultural sector – is remarkable”, says SEO Hans Peitsman.

We are pleased that a quality-conscious company such as Peitsman has confidence in JB lighting fixtures. In this case it concerns the moving heads P9, P12 and P18.

Inquiries: Podiumtechniek B.V. – info@podiumtechniek.nl – + 31 (0) 85 4015929

Photo credit: JB-Lighting