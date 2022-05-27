Major Dutch rental company invests in JB-Lighting

Veröffentlicht von Marie Hohlbein am

Major Dutch rental company invests in JB-Lighting

Recently Peitsman Licht & Geluid, a leading Dutch rental company, bought a large number of moving heads from JB-Lighting to provide the Dutch market with high-quality theater lighting. The German brand JB-Lighting produces extremely high-performing and reliable moving heads, which have found their way to leading theaters and opera houses in Europe, creating demand for premium stage lighting on other stages and event locations as well. “JB-Lighting’s products are of high quality, with proverbial German quality. Service is of paramount importance and the acceptance – especially in the cultural sector – is remarkable”, says SEO Hans Peitsman.

We are pleased that a quality-conscious company such as Peitsman has confidence in JB lighting fixtures. In this case it concerns the moving heads P9, P12 and P18.

Inquiries: Podiumtechniek B.V. – info@podiumtechniek.nl – + 31 (0) 85 4015929

Photo credit: JB-Lighting

Kategorien: Economics

Verwandte Beiträge

Economics

ANOLIS bringt Licht ins Dunkel bei Dark Matter

ANOLIS LED-Leuchten wurden zur Beleuchtung des Außenbereichs der Berliner Lichtkunstausstellung Dark Matter installiert. Dark Matter ist ein aufregendes modernes Lichtkunstmuseum, das die kreative Arbeit und technische Innovation des Lichtkünstlers Christopher Bauder zeigt. Dark Matter umfasst Weiterlesen …

Economics

GLP unterstützt die holografische Box von FragmentNine für die alt-J „Dream“ Tour

GLP impression X4 Bar 20 und JDC1 teilen sich die Beleuchtungsaufgaben Die britischen Indie-Rocker alt-J haben kürzlich ihre Tournee zur Promotion ihres neuesten (und vierten) Studioalbums „The Dream“ gestartet. Den ganzen Mai über tourt die Weiterlesen …

Economics

LMP auf der Hamburg Open am 1. und 2. Juni 2022

Gezielte Produktauswahl für den TV- und Studiomarkt am Stand H.208 Am 1. und 2. Juni 2022 stellt LMP Lichttechnik auf der Hamburg Open, dem Innovations- und Networking-Event für Technik- und Kreativschaffende der Broadcast und Medientechnikbranche Weiterlesen …