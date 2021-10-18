Main Light Invests in RoboSpots

Wilmington, Delaware and Las Vegas, Nevada based lighting rental and dry hire specialist Main Light has invested in more Robe BMFL FollowSpot LT fixtures and Motion Cameras to boost its inventory of available RoboSpot remote follow spotting systems.

Larger quantities of all the RoboSpot elements are needed to keep pace with increasing demand, explained general manager Randy Mullican.

The company first invested in this technology shortly after the RoboSpot launch in 2017. Since then, Robe has developed and refined the system, most recently with the introduction of the BMFL FollowSpot LT, a powerful solution for larger venues and covering greater throw distances. It has also increased the number of its moving light ranges that can be controlled via the RoboSpot BaseStations.

RoboSpots have been a popular rental item for Main Light from the start, and everything indicates a continuation of this trend, as shows, concerts and live events are re-starting across North America. “We are seeing RoboSpot systems appear increasingly on lighting specs and riders across all sectors,” stated Randy.

Main Light’s new BMFL FollowSpot LTs have already been busy on an assortment of projects.

Randy notes that the system is particularly easy to set up and use, especially with the integral camera, and anyone with some experience of operating a classic follow spot can quickly and easily become a competent RoboSpot operator.

He underlines the safety aspects of using remote follow spotting systems! No longer needing to have people up in the roof and the trusses, plus the greater creative freedom that the remote follow spotting system concept gives to lighting directors and designers, who can now choose lights dotted all over the rig to be controlled via RoboSpot.

No longer are they limited to just one or two positions, and no longer do crew members have to haul this usually heavy kit into often awkward places in a venue.

LDs can also have any number of RoboSpot fixture parameters running through their lighting console ensuring the cueing is spot-on every time!

In addition to this, Main Light Robe purchased Robe’s ESPRITE profiles and the high-powered FORTEs, both using Robe’s TE (TRANSFERABLE ENGINE) technology, for their newly opened Las Vegas office and warehouse, Main Light West.

This enables Main Light customers to have comprehensive nationwide coverage for their lighting requirements.

Randy has worked for the company for 26 years. The Robe purchases started around 10 years ago and have been consistent ever since.

The inventory currently includes BMFL Spots and WashBeams, Tetra1s and Tetra 2s, Spikies, Pointes and MegaPointes – all hugely popular for multiple shows and events.

“They are all quality-built fixtures that have proved extremely reliable over the years,” says Randy, and this is a major consideration for any dry hire company, as the gear should be out most of the time and require minimum maintenance for optimal ROI.

Forging long-term relationships with any brand is important, and Randy likes the individuals involved in Robe including CEO Josef Valchar and sales director Harry von den Stemmen, together with the “fantastic” team at Robe North America “who offer outstanding service and are brilliant people to deal with”.

He is “continually optimistic” about the future as the industry gets back to work after the pandemic, helping deliver the massive public appetite for all types of performance, sporting, and other crowd-based events, and predicts that corporate work will return strongly in 2022 if everything goes in the right direction!

For more info check www.robe.cz

Photos: courtesy Main Light