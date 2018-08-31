Lawo’s innovative IP broadcast solutions @ SET on 123B

The Lawo team will attend SET expo 2018 (trade show: August 28-30) in Sao Paulo (Booth 123B) to present the mc² family of audio production consoles, crystal radio desk, Virtual Studio Manager software, V__matrix Software-defined IP-Routing & Processing Platform, and the V__remote 4 video and audio signal transport/processing solution for WAN-based remote production. In addition, they will highlight the smartDASH System Monitoring and Realtime Telemetry and smartSCOPE Deep Packet Inspection & Network Analyzer.

The DSP power and routing capacity, comprehensive feature set and user-friendly operation of the mc²56 and the mc²36 audio production consoles will be demonstrated to visitors, along with the V__matrix Software-defined IP-Routing & Processing Platform – which provides an IP broadcast video core infrastructure using Virtual Modules (VM) to create required functionality in WAN-based remote production. Multiple cores are connected through redundant 10GE and 40GE connections to an IP network to form a distributed IP routing and processing matrix that provides frame-accurate, clean switching, just like a legacy baseband matrix.

Also on show, the V__remote 4 – a one-box-solution for all the requirements of video and audio signal transport and processing in WAN-based remote production – includes everything from Video-over-IP coding to monitoring and processing tools. Guests can also learn about the VSM Virtual Studio Manager, Lawo’s overarching system for building a networked IP infrastructure including all control panels, interfaces and external devices to bring central control of all entities to a single operational platform.

A dedicated presentation will cover the Lawo SMART range, which includes the smartDASH System Monitoring and Realtime Telemetry, a vendor-agnostic enterprise software suite for full network and media visibility across an all-IP, all-SDI or hybrid WAN/LAN broadcast infrastructure, and the smartSCOPE Deep Packet Inspection & Network Analyzer, a media-agnostic, high-density 24/7 analysis platform for IP flows in live production and delivery networks.

The Lawo radio console series will be represented by crystal, the cost-effective entry point into the Lawo world of mixing, offering all of the flexibility and customizability for which Lawo is renowned, and providing a future-proof investment for both commercial and public broadcasters. With crystal, RAVENNA/AES67 compatibility is available today; smart technology, ready to use.

Lawo is a dynamic, growing innovator in broadcast network, audio, video and control solutions, and is constantly seeking to recruit motivated engineers, sales representatives and project managers to its expanding worldwide organization. For a list of positions, please visit www.lawo.com/careers.

