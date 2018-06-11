L-Acoustics Partners with Avid on L-ISA

Veröffentlicht von VPLT LIVE am

L-ISA Source Control integrates with popular VENUE | S6L and Pro Tools platforms

LA Avid L-ISA plug-in

InfoComm stand C576 — L-Acoustics announces the development of an AAX DSP version of its L-ISA Source Control plug-in for the popular Avid VENUE | S6L console’s control surface, allowing sound engineers an expanded range of consoles in which they will be able to use a familiar workflow to manage immersive environments easily and intuitively. L-Acoustics’ L-ISA ecosystem consists of a comprehensive toolchain that can handle multidimensional audio projects at any stage. With the L-ISA plug-in for S6L, users have access to all “source object” controls, including pan, width, distance and elevation, as well as a designated aux send, and all L-ISA parameters can be stored in the console’s snapshots engine and recalled in the same way as other console parameters. This integration offers many benefits in terms of show portability and live interaction, and the loudspeaker layout can easily be adapted to location changes while maintaining the spatial properties of the mix.

 

LA Avid L-ISA S6L

In addition to the L-ISA AAX DSP plug-in, L-ISA can also be integrated into industry-leading Pro Tools via an AAX native plug-in, opening up L-ISA’s 96-input multichannel mixing capabilities in the Pro Tools environment for sound design and other applications.“The L-ISA Source Control AAX DSP plug-in allows engineers to control their L-ISA mix directly from an S6L console,” says L-ISA Director of R&D Guillaume Le Nost. “As a result, sound engineers are able to use a familiar workflow and a single interface to manage an object-based mix easily and intuitively, for a variety of loudspeaker configurations, from frontal layouts to surround or 3D.” “With more tours and musicals using immersive audio and surround sound to engage audiences, live sound engineers need an easy, intuitive way to manage the added layer of complexity this brings to the audio space,” adds Avid Director of Live System Product Management Al McKinna. “These new plug-ins from L-Acoustics and Avid’s other development partners provide the most elegant, integrated and streamlined solution for immersive mixing, giving users hands-on control of immersive audio solutions and access to powerful new tools for mixing in these new formats.”

L-ISA Integrates with Avid / Add One

L-Acoustics’ L-ISA technology has already become the market leader in multi-channel sound reinforcement, finally making multi-layer, object-based sound design possible for live and creative events. With L-ISA quickly gaining momentum among artists and sound professionals alike, L-Acoustics is increasing the scope and networkability of L-ISA with a rapidly expanding universe of high-profile partners that have adopted the technology. In addition to Avid, these include: DiGiCo, which natively integrates L-ISA Source Control functionality via Desk Link into its SD range of mixing consoles; Blacktrax, a vision-based tracking system that connects to L-ISA technology via the RTTrP open source protocol; and KLANG:technologies, a pioneer in the design of 3D in-ear monitor mixing systems.

 

Kategorien: Economics
Schlagworte:

Verwandte Beiträge

Economics

tarm Showlaser und Leithaus Filmproduktion inszenieren schwimmenden LKW-Präsentation in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten

Die Markteinführung des Mercedes-Benz Actros und Arocs in Nahost und Afrika startete mit einer fulminanten Inszenierung der tarm Showlaser GmbH auf dem Meer vor der Skyline Dubais. Die regionale Einführung der neuen Generation schwerer Lkws Weiterlesen …

Economics

Jacob Dinesen Counts the Mega Ways with Robe

Young Danish singer, guitarist and chart-topping rising star Jacob Dinesen played two spectacular arena shows to kick off his 2018 summer tour, one in his home region of Aabenraa and one in Copenhagen … with Weiterlesen …

Economics

L-Acoustics Brings Nice Sound to Mean Girls

Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Brian Ronan specifies a Masque Sound-supplied Kiva II, Kara, and dV-DOSC system for Broadway’s newest top musical production Hamilton. The Book of Mormon. Billy Elliot. The Producers. Every few years, a Weiterlesen …