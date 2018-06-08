Integration plug-in enables Q-SYS users to manage L-Acoustics market-leading LA4X and LA12X Amplified Controllers via the Q-SYS Platform

L-Acoustics proudly announces integration between the L-Acoustics LA4X and LA12X amplified controllers and the Q-SYS Platform from QSC. This integration allows users to easily control and monitor the LA4X and LA12X through Q-SYS. Now system designers can architect high-performing and fully scalable media-rich environments using the familiar and intuitive Q-SYS Designer Software and native user control interfaces, while offering the unmatched audio quality delivered by L-Acoustics sound reinforcement systems.

Whether addressing the demands of conference facilities, houses of worship, theaters, or educational institutions, installation markets demand versatility, ease of use, reliability, and interoperability. Over the years, integrators have looked to both L-Acoustics and QSC for solutions that fulfill these increasingly stringent and complex requirements. “It was only natural that our companies combine forces to make implementation of both QSC and L-Acoustics market-leading technologies simpler and faster,” comments Jeff Rocha, Director of Product Management for L-Acoustics. “QSC shares our unwavering commitment to easy connectivity and system interoperability. With the control and monitoring integration of our amplified controllers into the Q-SYS Platform, the system designer sandbox just became a lot more fun and creative.” “By supporting third party devices integration by companies like L-Acoustics, we are able to showcase the power and versatility of the Q-SYS Platform,” said Greg Mattson, Product Manager, Installed Systems, QSC. “Utilizing mainstream technologies on an open platform has allowed manufacturers and independent programmers to easily build plug-ins and scripts to make integration with Q-SYS even easier. This is a true testament to the power of a software-based audio, video, and control paradigm.”

Learn more about the L-Acoustics LA4X and LA12X plugin for Q-SYS Platform at InfoComm by visiting L-Acoustics booth C576 and QSC booth N634 at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas, June 5-8.