Kinesys joins the TAIT group of Companies

TAIT and Kinesys join forces, uniting the global leaders in entertainment automation under the TAIT group. TAIT (formerly known as TAIT Towers), a market leader in designing, developing, and operating solutions for live experiences, is excited to announce that Kinesys, a leader in motion control technology, has joined the TAIT group of companies. The combination yields unmatched capabilities in automation and show control and creates exciting opportunities for existing and future customers of both companies. Since 1978, TAIT has been a premier global provider of advanced creative, engineering, and automation services to the live entertainment industry. At the core of TAIT’s technology offering is TAIT Navigator, a proprietary automation and show control platform capable of controlling machinery, lighting, audio, pyro, fountains, and other special effects yielding unparalleled ability to create dynamic, live environments.

Similarly, for 16 years Kinesys’ signature Elevation, Libra, and more recently Apex product lines have helped set the standard for modular automation. At the heart of the Kinesys design philosophy is creating products that work not just for the designer but also for the programmer and operator. Central to the Kinesys product range is the ability for all elements of a system to integrate seamlessly for maximum flexibility and ease of use. Together, TAIT and Kinesys will be working to link their automation technologies to allow Kinesys products to be seamlessly integrated in new and existing TAIT shows and installations. At the same time, Kinesys will add some of the market-leading technology developed by TAIT to its offering making TAIT Navigator and TAIT products available via the Company’s global sales and distributor network.

Both TAIT and Kinesys have strong company values emphasizing quality, innovation, safety, and customer service all of which will continue to be at the core of the combined ethos. The companies will continue to operate as separate brands with all the existing contact details and staff remaining in place. Dave Weatherhead, CEO of Kinesys: “I have long admired the amazing work that the team at TAIT have delivered over the years. From ground-breaking touring shows to epic installations they really have earned their reputation for quality and innovation. Being able to bring that magic to our Kinesys family of customers and rental partners is exciting. This will take the choice of automation available to every tour, production, and venue to a whole new level. By sharing our respective experiences and expertise we can bring extraordinary solutions to an expanded customer base in integrated and affordable packages.”

In agreement is Adam Davis, Chief Creative Officer at TAIT, “Kinesys’ success in show control and automation products is unparalleled. We believe that offering the power of both Kinesys and TAIT to our customers creates a market leading platform. Together TAIT and Kinesys will continue to develop cutting edge automation technology, to focus on our core client bases, and to provide the highest level of excellence and service to our customers.”

Source: Kinesys