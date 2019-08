JTE Quatro (4CF30) Truss – Medium-duty conical solution

The JTE QUATRO (4CF30) aluminium truss is the right choice for your medium-duty structural requirements. Quick, simple and secure assembly is ensured by its popular conical connection system, and comes with the well-known durability and reliability you’ve come to rely on from James Thomas Engineering.

Made from EN-AW-6082 T6 aluminium alloy, it achieves extended free-spans of up to 20m (65′) and provides heavy-duty loading characteristics. Compatibility with JTCELL 200/400/600 series cell clamps and Xtruss accessories extend its wide range of applications.

• High quality 50mm (2’’) aluminium tubes

• Anti-twist end brace for extreme durability

• Powder coat colour finish available on request

Read more about the JTE30 Quatro here. https://www.jthomaseng.eu/products/conical-truss/jt30/quatro

Source: area4indutries