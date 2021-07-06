Italian Distributor RM Multimedia Restructures and Expands

Robe’s Italian distributor, RM Multimedia, has restructured and is expanding following the untimely death of the much loved and missed Marco Bartolini in February of this year.

Marco, Paula Porolisseanu and Ermanno Tontini all founded the company in 2007 since when it has grown steadily.

Operational continuity will be maintained by Paula as owner and managing director and Ermanno as chief technology officer.

Paula has extensive industry connections and a wealth of commercial experience, while Ermanno is well-known and respected in the world of moving lights and as a technical specialist as well as for his customer-focussed approach.

Paula and Ermanno will be leading a hugely talented RM Multimedia sales team headed by Michele Sgolacchia that includes a network of regional sales agents covering the whole of Italy.

RM Multimedia reports a recent increase in business as activities in Italy pick up over the later summer, with plenty more planned for the latter half of 2021.

Says Ingo Dombrowski, Robe key account manager for Europe, “There was never any question of RM Multimedia continuing as Robe‘s distributor in Italy. Everything will move forward with the same spirit and dedication to delivering excellent sales and superlative service . The company has performed strongly and consistently since its inception in 2007 and is among our busiest and most successful European associates.”

Robe CEO Josef Valchar adds, “RM Multimedia is not just a brilliant, efficient and well managed enterprise with an impressive standing and reputation, it and all those associated with the company are an integral part of our Robe Family. Rock solid in supporting us since the beginning, they have played a vital role in establishing Robe as a global professional lighting brand across multiple sectors.

“We look forward to this long and fertile partnership continuing and see an exciting and bright future filled with possibilities and positive energy.”

For more info check www.robe.cz

Photos: Our ever-stylish Italian team images show Ermanno Tontini wearing the elegant dark blue shirt, Ingo Dombrowski in the popping red trousers and Paula Porolisseanu the cool camo dress.