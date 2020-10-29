INMUSIC ADDS ARKAOS TO ITS FAMILY OF PREMIER TECHNOLOGY, DJ AND MI COMPANIES

Industry leader in real-time visual software and hardware ArKaos joins inMusic.

Fort Lauderdale, FL USA (October 27, 2020) inMusic, the global leader in music technology hardware, software and consumer electronics, is proud to announce the acquisition of ArKaos.

Founded in 1996, ArKaos specializes in video processing technologies, including software and hardware for projects like architectural installations, LED applications, broadcast and live events. Started by developing dedicated video systems for the most innovative live shows and artists like Jean-Michelle Jarre, ArKaos is now focused on bringing state-of-the-art visual technology software to a much wider market. This includes a dedicated video solution for DJs/VJs, with software like Grand VJ, while MediaMaster leads the pro entertainment industry with powerful software and hardware. By joining inMusic’s other brands like SoundSwitch, ArKaos will help consumers provide a fully encompassing performance experience integrating audio and visuals.

inMusic is the parent company for a family of leading music technology and consumer electronic brands, including AIR Music Technology, Akai Professional, Alto Professional, Alesis, BFD, Denon DJ, Denon Professional, Engine DJ, HeadRush, ION Audio, M-Audio, Marantz Professional, MARQ Lighting, MixMeister, Numark, RANE, SONiVOX, SoundSwitch and Stanton. inMusic’s world-famous, state-of-the-art research and development team responds dynamically to its customers with advanced technology and software ecosystems. ArKaos and its entire engineering department will now become part of inMusic’s R&D family, bringing their specialized knowledge and expertise to be supported by the resources and IP of the entire inMusic group.

“inMusic continually redefines the landscape for Music, DJ and Visual Technology. With ArKaos joining the home of the world’s premier technology brands, inMusic’s ground-breaking advancements in engineering, design and technology guarantees to put ArKaos at the forefront of their industry, and closely integrating them with our other brands will provide consumers an all-encompassing experience.”

– Jack O’Donnell, CEO inMusic

“We have successfully closed the acquisition of ArKaos. We are very excited and happy about this new chapter. The integration to inMusic Brands creates an amazing perspective for ArKaos to continue to develop and meet with our customers’ expectations .”

– Agnes Wojewoda outgoing MD & Founder of ArKaos.

About InMusic

InMusic (inMusic) is a family of 20 premier brands that includes AIR Music Technology®, Akai Professional®, Alesis®, Alto Professional®, BFD, Denon DJ®, Denon Professional®, Engine DJ, HeadRush®, ION Audio®, M-Audio®, Marantz Professional®, MARQ Lighting®, MixMeister®, Numark®, RANE®, SONiVOX®, SoundSwitch™ and Stanton.

ArKaos is a leading provider of real-time visual processing technologies for live performances and spectacular displays of all types. Founded in 1996 by its outgoing CEO, Marco Hinic, ArKaos is specialized in visual processing technologies both in software and hardware. ArKaos offers some of the most versatile and scalable visual technology ecosystems on the market and is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation without compromising quality, power and flexibility … underlining the brand fundamental DNA of simplicity and affordability.