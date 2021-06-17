iiyama chooses the nsign.tv platform to integrate it in its digital signage displays

Barcelona, June 15th, 2021.- The Japanese professional display manufacturer iiyama has signed an exclusive agreement with Catalan start-up nsign.tv to incorporate the nsign.tv software into its displays. Thanks to this international homologation, all the nsign.tv platform features will ship with all the iiyama digital signage displays sizes ranging from 43 to 86 inches.

The post-pandemic era is accelerating digitalization processes, among them communication in physical spaces, that is seeing a swift move from paper to digital. This alliance answers both companies desire to offer a differential value proposition in the digitalization of physical spaces, a fast-growing market that is expected to see further growth in the coming years. According to the latest study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the digital signage market is expected to grow by 10%, reaching a 34.670 million USD market value by 2022.

The new integrated solution, apart from getting rid of the need to use external players, allows, amongst its many benefits, the segmentation of the screen in different areas to improve display productivity, connecting two or more displays to create video walls, menu boards or mega banners to display WOW effects, synchronizing content without the need of cables or installations, thereby reducing installation costs, and accelerating project implementation.

nsign.tv is a complete Communication Platform (CPaaS) that permits brands to leverage their physical spaces to create communication channels and engage with their audiences in a personalized and segmented way. This disruptive software platform can integrate seamlessly with any digitalization initiative through Big Data, IoT, and AI systems, allowing integrators to implement large audiovisual projects while managing them from a centralized platform.

iiyama’s displays professional users will now benefit from nsign.tv in an integrated way in all their digital signage displays. A perfect solution for the retail, restaurant, education, entertainment, transport, health and corporate industries, among many other markets.

“iiyama displays are famous worldwide for their quality, reliability and durability”, explains Toni Viñals, CEO of nsign.tv “They are great products to communicate with and now, with the nsign.tv platform, users will be able to reap maximum performance with minimum effort. We are thrilled that iiyama displays now ship with our software and help with the democratization of the digital signage market. Furthermore, this alliance opens the door for nsign.tv to all the markets where iiyama is present: Europe, Middle East and Japan”, he adds.

“Disruption isn’t just a matter of innovating with a product or a service, but to change the business model. This All-In-One proposition by iiyama and nsign.tv is a disruptive business model fruit of the revolutionary vision of wanting to offer complete and cost-effective solutions to all business, regardless of their size or investment capabilities”, adds Viñals.

From the moment it is connected to a power source, this All-In-One solution is ready to use and guarantees the automated and centralized control of information of small, medium, and large companies, allowing its users to create, program and reproduce multimedia content on all its display network in real-time and supervising the status of the displays. All of it done remotely from anywhere and any device.

At the same time, users have unlimited access to the nsign.Academy, a complete online academy in 12 languages where to find information, tutorials and webinars to become a certified “nsigner”, the job of the digitalized future.

According to Jeffry Pettinga, European Sales Director for iiyama, “the new series of iiyama All-In-One displays tackles the necessities of the Digital Signage market with a robust, reliable, easy to use and scalable solution that requires no technical support to install and maintain”. Pettinga adds: “The speed of implementation, the robustness and power of the platform, its ease of use and the support granted by the nsign.Academy are differential value propositions that we are convinced will make this integration very productive both for our distributors as well as the final client”.

“Thanks to the integration with nsign.tv, our displays now boast a powerful SoC media player based on Android integrated directly in the display, allowing for their use as individual displays or as part of a bigger video wall or mega banner and giving the users a very easy tool to create unique experiences”, says Paolo Calzetti Product Manager of iiyama Professional Displays, who overseen this integration. “We have been working hand in hand with the nsign.tv team to bring this complete solution that was being demanded by our distributors and clients”, he adds.

According to Lewis Clifford, Sales and Marketing manager, iiyama Professional Displays, for UK and Ireland, “we are betting on providing solutions that add value to our displays, and nsign.tv is a differential platform for its usability, connectivity and broadcast control. This model simplifies digital signage for clients, making it more accessible to companies of all sizes. In the UK it has generated a lot of interest and we are already rolling out projects and working on some fantastic opportunities.”

iiyama has established itself as one of the brands with the largest portfolio of touch screens and digital signage displays for all applications, both commercial and professional alike. The 42, 52 and 70 series, that ship with nsign.tv, are a complete range of signage displays with a 4K UHD resolution, ultrathin bezel, and 24/7 display capabilities, and designed both for a vertical and horizontal setup and available in sizes ranging from 43 to 86 inches.

These models guarantee bright and realistic colors that afford crystal clear and detailed images, even in larger formats. They are ideal for companies that are looking for high-quality displays at affordable prices to communicate with their audiences.

About nsign.tv

nsign.tv is a start-up that was born as a spin-off of Netipbox Technologies and is being accelerated by Lanzadera. The flagship product of nsign.tv is a software that bears the same name, a complete Communication Platform that is marketed in as a Service (CPaaS) format that, in a very friendly and intuitive way allows to store, organize, program and reproduce digital content in a measurable, centralized way and on any screen, integrating with total flexibility to scalable digitization projects through AI, Big Data and IoT to create differential experiences with customers and employees in any physical space.

Headquartered in Barcelona and with offices in Madrid, Valencia, Miami and Mexico, nsign.tv manages more than 50 million digital assets in more than 12,000 connected devices spread across more than 25 countries around the world. More than 1,800 users from more than 150 reference customers from different sectors such as Ikea, Areas, Nespresso, Coca Cola, Haribo, Unilever, Revlon, P&G, Domino’s Pizza, Bon Preu, Spar, Aldi or Electronic Arts, among many others.

About iiyama

Based in Japan, iiyama is a leading international display solutions manufacturer enabling individuals and organizations to see and interact with the world around them since 1973. iiyama desktop monitors accompany people at work and at home. The G-Master #monitors4gamers aid gamers to unlock their full gaming potential. And the iiyama Large Format Displays and touchscreen solutions help businesses get their message across to their partners and clients.