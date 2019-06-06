IBS Appoints Glen Dougherty

IBS Stage Sets, a leading independent provider of bespoke stage sets to the live event services industry, appoints Glen Dougherty as its new Director of Business Development.

Glen will be based at the company’s headquarters in Dubai Investment Park, UAE, and the scope of his work will include providing strategic leadership and business commitment to guide and streamline IBS’s continued growth in the United Arab Emirates and MEA Region with an impetus to kick-start a newly formed “dry hire” division. Glen joins IBS Stage Sets with an exclusive background in the event industry. In his most recent role as COO of AAG Events, he delivered significant value to the audio-visual setup division and contributed to substantial growth within the region.

“We are thrilled to have Glen aboard IBS Stage Sets,” said CEO Scott Davis. “He is a team player, tremendous people’s person and a skilled communicator, with a great passion for the events scene.

“Glen shares our collective vision for delivering superlative customer service at all levels, and his enthusiasm for our dry hire division also reflects our general growth in the UAE and Middle East. He has the knowledge and energy to drive the company forward to meet the demands of our expanding customer base throughout the region.”

Glen is equally positive about bringing his experience to an already talented team at IBS Stage Sets. He stated: “The economic direction of the UAE and the rise of regional opportunities provides an ideal environment for success, and as far as this company is concerned … the sky is the limit!” The IBS management team is proud of its dynamic, innovative and highly experienced employees, and credits its development to the loyalty, commitment, creative synergy and streamlined workflow of its staff.

Being one of the only sets and scenic providers in the Middle East with an OHSAS 18001 certification, IBS Stage Sets has established and maintained a benchmark for quality bespoke services to the highest safety and excellence standards since 1996.

