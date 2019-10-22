Hexagrip or Black Painted Top on Xstage S10 Stage Deck? The Choice is Yours!

Due to popular demand by Xstage customers, the new Xstage S10 stage deck tops are now available in two surface finishes – Hexagrip or Black Paint. Both surface options are available on all shapes and sizes of the S10 deck.

The indoor/outdoor, non-slip Hexagrip surface was launched together with the new S10 last year and is mounted on its 12mm birch plywood top. Increased traction is provided during demanding performances and even when wet.

The black painted surface is another popular option that comes on the S10’s 12mm poplar plywood top. This finish is also water resistant for safe use both indoors and outdoors. An advantage with this finish is that it can be repainted at the end of each season, or from time to time during the year, to cover up scratches and abrasions.

Click here to learn more about the new S10 stage deck and its many features.


