Scarlett Sessions is Focusrite’s monthly streaming event in which a talented artist will perform live on Facebook and answer questions about their music. At Focusrite, we’re passionate about making music and are always excited to find like-minded people. So, we sought out our favorite social media stars and they will be performing for Focusrite’s followers, and their fans.

Join us Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 4pm PST for our fifth monthly edition of Scarlett Sessions where we will be featuring local Los Angeles artist Raquel Rodriguez. Raquel is a woman who believes in the magic of music. Her presence is warm, powerful and inspiring, like her sound. Raquel draws inspiration from Prince, Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder, Amy Winehouse and Bruno Mars, to create a smooth balance of 70s funk, 80s synths and 90s R&B. Raquel is the true embodiment of the multi-cultural millennial, fusing the subcultures of the last 20 years of LA style with her nostalgic, yet current, brand of music.

Get as excited as we are about Raquel and all of our Scarlett Sessions artists, here.

Viewers can sign up to receive updates and reminders for future Scarlett Sessions by visiting this link: focusrite.com/Scarlett-Sessions.

Focusrite is now accepting submissions from Scarlett users for future Scarlett Sessions. Artists can submit links to their music here.