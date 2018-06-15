Scarlett Sessions is Focusrite’s monthly streaming event in which a talented artist will perform live on Facebook and answer questions about their music. At Focusrite, we’re passionate about making music and are always excited to find like-minded people. So, we sought out our favorite social media stars and they will be performing for Focusrite’s followers, and their fans.

Our next edition of Scarlett Sessions is going to be a little different from our previous sessions. We’ve partnered with Adam Audio, DPA Microphones, IsoAcoustics, Acoustical Fulfillment, and Haverstick Designs for the grand opening party of Adam Audio’s new Nashville office during Summer NAMM. Each partner company will be bringing you an artist so you get 4 artists on this special edition of Scarlett Sessions! Be sure to join us Thursday, June 28 at 5pm PST on Adam Audio’s Facebook page for this live streaming event.

Focusrite will be featuring artist Chelsea Takami; other artists include Amy Peters, Shel, and a special artist TBA.

Get as excited as we are about Chelsea and all of our Scarlett Sessions artists, here.

Viewers can sign up to receive updates and reminders for future Scarlett Sessions by visiting this link: focusrite.com/Scarlett-Sessions.

Focusrite is now accepting submissions from Scarlett users for future Scarlett Sessions. Artists can submit links to their music here.