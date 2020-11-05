Fairlight to distribute Absen LED in Benelux

Absen forms partnership with leading AV distributor to further strengthen European operations.

Rüsselsheim (Germany), 5th November 2020 – Leading global LED display brand, Absen, has signed a partnership with Fairlight, a distributor of light, sound, and video equipment for professional users, to welcome the company as its latest Value Added Distributor (VAD).

Headquartered in Bemmel, in the Netherlands, Fairlight will primarily be tasked with bringing Absen’s expanding range of fine pitch LED products to customers across the Benelux region. The new partnership will allow prospective customers in the region to experience Absen LED at Fairlight’s Bemmel showroom, as well as taking part in product-specific training and making use of the company’s on-site maintenance and repair services.

“Our aim has always been to offer our customers a complete package of AV related brands,” said Michel Arntz, general manager at Fairlight. “The introduction of Absen LED displays to our inventory means we are now able to fill the gaps between our existing product groups. The versatility of the Absen portfolio will allow us to cater to our AV and integration-focussed customers just as easily as those interested in rental staging.”

Fairlight’s existing product range consists of leading brands such as Epson, L-Acoustics, Martin Professional, CLF Lighting, Aurora, RGBlink, I3, Avolites, and Luminex. The company offers its services to a variety of customers including theatres, pop venues, TV studios, live events, and ‘architainment’.

Fairlight also boasts an extensive team of experienced product specialists on hand to offer training and advice, and a dedicated project department that is able to assist customers from the genesis of a project right through to planning and implementation.

“We expect a lot of growth in commercial displays, TV studios, and our rental offering,” said Arntz. “Together with our light, sound, control, and other video products, we will be able to provide a complete package of solutions. Moving forward, we also expect to see a lot more opportunities in the education, leisure, retail, and experience centre verticals, and have already installed a number of DW3 Series LED screens at an event centre in the north of the Netherlands in December.”

„With Fairlight, we have found a dynamic partner with whom we share a common strategic alignment in the LED market,“ said Philippe Poppe, business development manager for Absen in Benelux. „Together with the team of experts from Fairlight, we can provide individual advice and personal support for the specialist trade partners. We are looking forward to the cooperation.“

About Absen

Established in 2001, Absen Optoelectronic Co., Ltd is a Chinese manufacturer of high quality LED display solutions. The company is renowned for its global presence, full-service capability and high quality products for the live events, broadcasting and rental staging industry. Through constant innovation and development, Absen has been the number one Chinese exporter of LED panels for 11 consecutive years. With 1,500 employees, Absen is present in over 120 countries and was instrumental to the success of over 30,000 projects and installations worldwide to date.

Absen is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with a production facility nearby in Huizhou. Absen operates a large-scale, high-end automated production line and R&D department to bring first class product and services to customers worldwide. In 2013, the company opened its European headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, and US headquarters in Orlando, Florida. Additional local offices are located in Mexico, Brazil, Dubai and Japan with other regions opening soon to further strengthen its global presence. Absen is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE: 300389).