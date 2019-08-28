EXE Technology Video Release on A4i.tv – Going LARGE with EXE RISE!

Adam Beaumont (UK – EXE Technology Brand Manager) is back again in the newest video release on A4i.tv and he is going LARGE! Join Adam on an educational journey that takes you through the features, benefits, components and technical specifications of the most established hoist range in the EXE RISE series – the Large Frame Hoist.

Designed for touring and permanent installations, the Large Frame Hoist is available in 1 ton (single fall) and 2 ton (double fall) loading capacities with FEM 9.51_2m in D8 Plus / igvw SQ P2 (2018-10) configuration!

You too can go LARGE by clicking here to learn more about the EXE large frame hoist!
https://www.a4i.tv/2019/08/27/exe-technology-large-frame-chain-hoists/

 

