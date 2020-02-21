EXE TECHNOLOGY releases their 2020 catalogue!

EXE TECHNOLOGY, which is currently the most desired automation range for Entertainment/Theatrical markets across the world, is pleased to announce the release of their 2020 catalogue!

The new catalogue features all of the latest standard EXE RISE D8+ hoists, EXE DRIVE Controllers and EXE DST (Dynamic Stack Tracks) ranges, as well as some exciting new additions this year.

As live load monitoring is now a key requirement in rigging environments, the EXE CELL range has now been expanded to include both integrated load-cell chain hoist solutions AND separate shackle-based wireless technology components for easy deployment and monitoring anywhere in the world.

Request your copy of the 2020 EXE TECHNOLOGY catalogue today by sending your request by email to info@exetechnology.com.

www.exetechnology.com

Quelle: Area Four Industries