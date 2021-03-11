Dynacord MXE5 brings smart control to sound system solution in multi-purpose meeting venue

Community space in Meterik, the Netherlands, installs new Dynacord MXE5 matrix mix engine to control new venue-wide sound system.

Electro-Voice EVF and EVID-S5.2 loudspeakers powered by Dynacord C-series and IPX amplifiers deliver seamless coverage and superior speech intelligibility.

Solution designed and installed by Pouwels Audiovisual, supported by Benelux Dynacord & Electro-Voice distributor Equipment Solutions Partner (ESP)

Meterik, Netherlands, March 2021 – MFC De Meulewiek, a multi-purpose meeting venue in the village of Meterik in the Dutch province of Limburg, has become the first installation in the Netherlands to benefit from Dynacord’s new MXE5 matrix mix engine. The MXE5 is at the heart of a full sound system renovation designed and installed by Pouwels Audiovisual and supplied and supported by the ESP team.

Following concerns that people could not be heard clearly through the existing system, the board of MFC De Meulewiek approached Pouwels Audiovisual to create a new, user-friendly solution for the venue. The new system needed to deliver speech intelligibility, scalability and power across its different rooms, while also being simple enough for non-technical users to manage.

The venue itself is divided into different spaces, each covered by its own sound system. The solution needed to be able to cover these individual spaces independently, as well as allowing them to be combined into one larger system to cover the entire building. It was this requirement that led to Pouwels Audiovisual selecting the MXE5.

The MXE5 is a 24 x 24 matrix with 12 analog mic/line inputs, eight line outputs and 24 Dante audio channels. Offering complete integration with Dynacord’s SONICUE sound system software, the MXE5’s advanced feature set provides professional audio mixing and routing capabilities, along with system-wide control and supervision for a wide range of applications. With full 96 KHz processing power, superior SNR and THD specifications, and the industry’s lowest latency, every detail of the MXE5 is designed to deliver the highest audio quality for both fixed installations and live performance.

With speech intelligibility forming the main criteria for the project, Pouwels Audiovisual recommended loudspeakers from Electro-Voice to complement the Dynacord electronics, and designed the system solution using SONICUE. “We have many years of experience with Electro-Voice, in particular for our live productions,” explains Hayke Pouwels, one of the owners of Pouwels Audiovisual, “and this informed our system design for MFC De Meulewiek. EV’s extensive range of loudspeakers ensured we could select the right models for each area in the installation.”

The venue’s large hall is equipped with two arrays of two EVF-1152D/43 each, dual powered by a Dynacord IPX10:4 amplifier; four compact EVID-S5.2 cover the hall’s under-balcony area, powered by a Dynacord C1300FDi. This combination gives the venue a new ability to host live music, electronic music and theatrical events, making it a resource that can be better used by the wider community. A second C1300FDi drives four more EVID-S5.2 in the lobby area, providing excellent fidelity – even at very low levels – for smaller events and meetings.

A TPC-1 touch panel controller is used for remote control of the system, including powering on/off and changing settings to accommodate different use cases. Freely configurable using SONICUE, the TPC-1‘s feature set includes a high definition 5.7” display; a super-slim in-wall profile; universal mounting for EU, UK, or US mounting boxes with Power over Ethernet (PoE); and customized user-control apps.

Reflecting on the overall project, the team at Pouwels Audiovisual feel the combination of Electro-Voice loudspeakers and Dynacord electronics has achieved exceptional results for MFC De Meulewiek. “Both brands work together to create the perfect system for this application,” says Pouwels. “The Dynacord amplifiers and MXE5 matrix mix engine provide precision control and performance optimization for the Electro-Voice loudspeakers, and their easy integration ensures it’s a user-friendly solution for the customer.”