Discontinuance of cooperation with FreeVox in the French market

A well-functioning distribution network is a key point for the customer experience. And it is the continuous improvement of the customer experience that is an absolute priority at Prolyte. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our partner FreeVox for their work done for all of Prolyte customers. As FreeVox part-ways with Prolyte as friends, we at Prolyte wish FreeVox the best in their future inbounds.



We would also like to announce that we will soon publish the name of our new Prolyte distributor for the French market. A partner who has many years of experience and a renowned approach to his customers. This new connection will bring many benefits, from the delivery speed of our products to comprehensive services.



Prolyte’s sales department in Leek, the Netherlands, will directly take care of France’s inquires for the moment. They can be reached at sales@prolyte.com or +31594 851 515.



Prolyte brings something new every year. Founded in 1991 in Leek, Netherlands, it has quickly become famous around the world due to its in-house expertise of being one step ahead with a new mentality and new energy.