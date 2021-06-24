Digital Projection appoints Visualization to expand UK market presence

Manchester (UK), 23rd June 2021 – Digital Projection has announced the appointment of Visualization as the UK’s Technical Distribution Partner with immediate effect.

Visualization offers Digital Projection a unique service that allows in-depth technical pre- and post-sales support for the extensive Digital Projection product lines.

Visualization’s key strengths include a deep understanding of the projection and display marketplace. Services offered to the channel will include full system and CAD design, integration with third parties’ products, and Visualization’s in-house engineering capability delivering unique and bespoke solutions.

Commenting on the appointment, Chris Axford, Digital Projection’s international sales & marketing director, said: “Visualization UK are on an aggressive growth trajectory with an excellent team who really understand the projection market and how to bring real value to their customers. This new partnership comes at an exciting time for both companies. With positive signs of the market reawakening after the pandemic, along with strong demand for our Satellite MLS system, we are excited to start working together on some fantastic projects.”

Dirk Siedle, EMEA sales & marketing manager, added: “We have seen strong growth in the UK region over recent years and our network of partners has grown. In line with our growth. Visualization UK adds a new dimension that complements our channel whilst extending the reach of the Digital Projection brand. With access to our full product line, we look forward to a successful and long-term partnership.”

Nick Pidgeon, managing director at Visualization, commented on the signing of the agreement: “We are extremely excited to be working with Digital Projection. Digital Projection are a UK-based company with R&D, engineering, manufacturing, sales, operations, and customer care all based in Manchester offer a unique proposition to the UK marketplace post-Brexit. Our partners and end users can be assured that Visualization is partnering with what is a great British company that has a global presence and reputation.

“Digital Projection have an exciting and unique product roadmap that offers a clear indication that projection is very much part of the display industry going forward.”

For further information visit www.digitalprojection.com/emea/

About Digital Projection International

Founded in 1989, Digital Projection International has been instrumental in the development and application of Digital Light Processing™ (DLP) technology by Texas Instruments for projection systems. Digital Projection introduced the world’s first 3-chip DLP® projector in 1997, and has since delivered expert system engineering and world-class customer services, thus maintaining its position as a digital imaging pioneer. Digital Projection’s groundbreaking projection research and development has garnered the admiration of industry professionals around the world. This has earned the company many awards, including two Emmy® Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Engineering Development by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Digital Projection remains the first and only projector manufacturer to win the coveted award.

About Visualization

Visualization is a technical solutions distributor, providing a broad line of hardware from industry renowned brands that is complimented with the ability to design, integrate, and support solutions to the AV channel. With a strict trade only policy, Visualization redefines the boundaries by ensuring a personal and bespoke approach to sourcing and integrating solutions for dealers and system integrators. Visualization has been serving the industry since 2005 and is both a committed CEDIA & AVIXA member. Led by Managing Director Nick Pidgeon, Visualization has been active in supporting the AV industry in education and training, having worked on helping to establish global standards in both Rack Build and Rack Design for AVIXA. In addition, Nick has been an active member within CEDIA, teaching a range of courses to help develop and grow talent to better serve the AV industry.

Visit https://www.vizuk.com/