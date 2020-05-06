DAS Audio Helps Bring Worship to the Outdoors | Amid COVID-19 Social Distancing Requirements

Experience Christian Center’s parking lot service assumes the ‘drive-in theater’ approach

Orlando, FL – May 2020… In the throws of what is unquestionably one of the worst pandemics in decades, the ability to worship while maintaining the need for social distancing is one of the new challenges faced by people the world over. While some churches have ignored the shelter-in-place orders—to the disdain of many—Orlando’s Experience Christian Center took a decidedly different approach. By taking their Good Friday worship service outdoors to a parking lot, church officials were able to satisfy their congregation’s desire for spiritual guidance while maintaining social distancing. It proved to be both an uplifting and responsible approach for everyone. To ensure the congregation could hear the message clearly, sound was delivered by a healthy assortment of loudspeaker enclosures from DAS Audio.

Orlando, FL-based MTI Sound, Lighting, and Staging, an event production services company that addresses a wide range of projects, was contracted to provide sound, staging, and lighting for Experience Christian Center’s outdoor worship service. Utilizing loudspeakers drawn from DAS Audio’s Aero and Road Series catalogs, the MTI team delivered a robust sound system that provided the power, clarity, and music reproduction characteristics essential to maintain pace with the contemporary worship style characteristic of Experience Christian Center. Scott Shryock, MTI’s President and CEO, discussed the project and his reason for selecting DAS Audio.

“Guided by Pastor Derrick McRae, Experience Christian Center offers a contemporary worship experience that is both spiritually and musically uplifting,” Shryock reports. “In order to ensure suitable coverage while providing both a high level of speech intelligibility and the music reproduction capability essential for their services, we elected to ground stack a healthy assortment of DAS Audio loudspeakers.”

“Ultimately, the setup included eight DAS Aero-20A 2-way powered line array enclosures, four LX-218 subwoofers, six Road-12A 2-way powered stage monitors, and two Road-15A 2-way powered stage monitors,” Shryock continued. “For both the left and right mains, we placed four Aero-20A enclosures atop two LX-218 subwoofers. Four Road-12A stage monitors provided the monitor setup for the pastor and the accompanying praise vocal team while the remaining two Road-12A enclosures and the two Road-15A monitors provided the praise band with their monitor setup.”

Reflecting on the outcome of the Good Friday service, Shryock offered the following thoughts, “The service went very well, and everyone was appreciative of the sound quality. With the necessity to maintain the required 6-feet of separation among everyone, the congregation was spread over a sizeable area. The DAS setup delivered exceptional sound quality—with every spoken word coming through crystal clear while the accompanying music was vibrant and uplifting. Presently, services are videotaped and provided online for the congregation, but Pastor McRae wanted to make their Good Friday service special—and without any doubt, it was!”

To learn more about the services of MTI Sound, Lighting, and Staging, visit https://www.mtisound.com/.

About DAS Audio

Headquartered in Valencia, Spain, DAS Audio is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of loudspeaker systems, power amplification, signal processing, and related components. DAS Audio products are found on tour with the world’s greatest performing artists and installed in many of the most prestigious facilities. For additional information about DAS Audio, visit the company online at www.dasaudio.com.