Christie Lites’ UK operation has made a major investment in Kinesys automation equipment, with the purchase of 24 x half tonne Liftket motors with Kinesys Elevation 1+ vari-speed controllers, complete with LibraCELL load monitoring shackle pins and the brand’s powerful and flexible Vector control software package. “Kinesys is constantly appearing on riders and technical specifications – a strong sign of their success,” explains Christie Lites UK account handler Andy Strachan, “and that is across all sectors of our work – corporate and industrial, concert touring, television and theatre”. Christie Lites’ CEO and founder Huntly Christie made the decision to go with Kinesys, together with Andy Strachan, Roy Hunt and Mathew Ilott who are all part of the Christie Lites UK’s account management team. “We love the folks at Kinesys,” says Huntly. “However, I have no clue how their gear works LOL….. we are betting on the Kinesys team and I am confident we have a winner!”

The company. based in Coventry. was launched just over a year ago in April 2017. It is the first expansion into Europe by the Canada & U.S. lighting and rigging rental specialist Christie Lites, which is one of the largest and most successful such operations in North America. The Kinesys investment is an initial investment by the company with more expected in the future. “Kinesys is known for its quality, flexibility and robust engineering,” stated Andy. “The Elevation 1+ and Vector products are well established and proven and have helped provide inventive and creative solutions to a multitude of productions and events”.

He added that the frequency with which Kinesys range of products are requested in Europe indicates its popularity and acceptance as an ‘industry standard’. “There is really nothing else to match Kinesys in reliability or choice of automation related products, and we are delighted to be able to offer this premium brand to all our clients,” he added. The move also offers more opportunities for the growing number of Kinesys trained and certified automation operators.

The Christie Lites UK system went straight out on a Queens of the Stone Age European tour where it was utilised to move 10 pods around the stage creating a series of different abstract looks at any given time. CL also used Kinesys on the 2018 Mercury Music Prize event at Hammersmith Apollo, on the recent James Arthur tour and many other cool and creative shows. Kinesys co-founder and director Dave Weatherhead commented, “It’s great for our brand to be underlined by this commitment from Christie Lites UK, and we are sure it’s the start of a positive working relationship both here in the UK and with Christie in North America”. Christie Lites joins a number of leading UK lighting rental companies who already own Kinesys including Neg Earth, HSL and Colour Sound Experiment.

The UK operation offers the company’s global client base the best possible standards of excellence, resources and continuity from North America through Europe. The efficiency, service and accessibility synonymous with Christie Lites US rental network – in Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York, Orlando and Seattle and the Canadian cities of Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg – is now firmly established on both sides of the Atlantic.