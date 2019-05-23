Charlie Hulme joins the Robe North America Team

Robe North America is delighted to announce the appointment of Charlie Hulme as Business Development Manager. He will specifically be focusing on advancing systems sales and the coordination of installation projects.

Robe North America co-CEO Lorienn Cochenour states: “As Business Development Manager, Charlie will be a perfect partner with Tal Janowitz in managing the Robe Anolis architainment brand and representatives, and he will also liaise with our Robe regional sales managers on permanent installation projects.” Charlie is based in Austin, Texas and will be travelling extensively in his new role.

While Charlie started his industry career as a Noize Boy working as a sound engineer with some friends from college … he swiftly saw the light and switched! He’s now been involved in entertainment lighting for around 30 years, including working for two high profile American moving light brands in this time. He brings extensive experience and a massive zest for the industry to the Robe equation. Charlie was attracted to Robe by those already working there! “Their incredible attitude, passion for their jobs and enthusiasm which is contagious” he states, and is very excited to be part of an organization “with such a strong work ethic, entrepreneurial spirit and amazing vibes!” He also mentions that he values the opportunity to work with lighting designers, specifiers, programmers and engineering professionals in the disciplines of both entertainment and architainment lighting.

While the technical, management and communication skills that he’s developed along the way will be helpful, Charlie is “a firm believer in lifelong learning, and this is a very interesting time to be at the heart of the professional lighting industry with so many advances, new opportunities and initiatives constantly coming on stream. “I think it’s important to keep an open mind and learn from your peers.”

Charlie relishes being part of an industry “that makes people happy and creates magic, beauty and evokes emotions through lighting. It’s very cool that we provide tools for people to share experiences that will be with them forever like a concert, a drama or a themed environment.” Charlie will not have too much downtime in the coming months, but when he does, he enjoys working around the house … where he and his wife are “serial home improvement fanatics” and he also enjoys driving his tractor and listening to music. Describing himself as “inquisitive, friendly and humorous”, he will be in great company with the rest of the Robe North America team, many of whom he already knows from previous employers. Josef Valchar, CEO of Robe s.r.o. stated: “We offer a warm welcome to Charlie. He already has a great synergy with many of his ‘new’ colleagues and we look forward to his energy and commitment adding another dimension to our already fantastic, highly motivated and very successful team in North America.”

Robe North America has also just relocated to a brand new 32,000 square foot purpose-built office and warehouse space in Davie, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Source: Robe