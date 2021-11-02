AVE AND ROE VISUAL BLACK MARBLE CO-WORKING FOR CARIAD PRESS CONFERENCE CARIAD chooses tech-style presentation techniques to spice up the IAA

MUNICH, Germany and LEEK, The Netherlands (September 23, 2021)

German-based AVE Verhengsten GmbH & Co was commissioned to supply the entire conference booth for the automotive software company CARIAD at „The IAA MOBILITY 2021“ in Munich. Using the latest, high-tech presentation techniques, AVE & ROE Visual created a powerful collaboration of motion tracking with an immersive LED floor.

The IAA trade fair is one of the most prominent and prestigious events in the automotive sector, showcasing the latest developments in mobility. It is also a platform for advanced innovations in event technology, as most of the leading car brands invest in the best high-tech to promote their exhibition stand. This year, the IAA took place in several locations in Munich, expanding its focus beyond standard car technology to the concept of future digitalized mobility.

CARIAD joined the IAA as an exhibitor for the first time, marking the brand’s first appearance at an international automotive mobility event. VW AG’s subsidiary combines innovative competencies and further expands them. With the slogan „One platform, endless car experiences,“ CARIAD presents its unified software, future-proof hardware, and unique applications. The joint press conference with exciting talks from collaborators of CARIAD brings out the company’s mission to transform Volkswagen’s software-driven mobility proposition, including orators such as CEO-CARIAD Dirk Hilgenberg, CEO-VW Group Herbert Diess, and Thomas Ulbrich, VW’s chairman for logistics and production. Furthermore, Volkswagen presented their IAA fair highlights in a digital format, in the style of a modern tech company like CARIAD. Unlike traditional car presentations, the live shows started with a world premiere of VW’s new concept on electro-mobility, „ID. Family“. For the first time, the IAA 2021, its talks, and the exhibition itself could be viewed on-site, online, and via satellite, enabling a broader audience to participate in that ongoing world premiere.

AVE was commissioned to supply the complete conference booth. Dedicated to continuous advancement, AVE has established rental projects and spectacular permanent installations, creating complex tech solutions that meet the exacting demands of client’s requirements. Their close contact with leading manufacturers gives AVE access to the latest top-quality components and innovations. The technical collaboration of AVE and ROE Visual featured the Volkswagen/CARIAD booth in Hall B2 on 500 m2 across two levels. It included an interactive LED stage for presentations, conferences, and talks. Additionally, the ROE Visual LED floor, measuring 16 x 12 modules (70 m²), was combined with a motion tracking system to create spectacular and immersive presentations.

Summarizing, AVE’s project manager Nico Prell comments: „It’s unbelievable how much potential the Black Marble LED-Floor has in terms of modular display expandability, sensor-packed tracking system, and multi-functional play-out options.“

Products used:

Black Marble BM4

Photography credits:

AVE Verhengsten GmbH & Co