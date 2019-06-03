AV Stumpfl to Present AT64-SHIFT Screen System and New PIXERA mini Server at InfoComm 2019

AV Stumpfl, the acclaimed Austrian AV technology manufacturer, will present their new AT64-SHIFT system for large mobile projection screens and the new PIXERA mini media server at this year’s InfoComm in Orlando. With the AT64-SHIFT, it’s possible to assemble a large mobile projection screen and to adjust its‘ height in a matter of minutes. No extra measuring is needed to ensure that the frame is level, due to a clearly marked height scale. Based on the same principles as the revolutionary T32-SHIFT, the AT64-SHIFT projection screen legs can be used for much larger mobile projection screens and are compatible with all mobile AV Stumpfl screen systems.

Another highlight of AV Stumpfl’s InfoComm booth will be the new PIXERA mini hardware. PIXERA mini is an ultra-compact media server, perfect for digital signage and multi-display applications. The PIXERA mini is a 1U and ½ 19“ product. Two PIXERA mini servers can be installed in a 1U 19“ rack. This next-generation media server product is available with 2 or 4 outputs. PIXERA itself is a multi-award winning 64-bit system for real-time media processing, compositing and management, built around the key theme of usability. InfoComm visitors will be able to see the latest software feature developments in action at the AV Stumpfl booth.

One particular feature that is bound to impress media server specialists all over the world is PIXERA’s new live preview editing capability.

This powerful feature lets users edit timelines in the preview window while the output shows content from a different section of the timeline. This allows changes to running shows to be previewed by the operator and then blended into the output on the fly. PIXERA version 1.2 will also include the ability to export videos from the workspace, either containing the entire venue or the content of a specific screen. Another of the many new features is a set of pixel patching tools seamlessly integrated into the UI. They allow users to reposition content pixels on the output as needed and to patch the result to DMX channels, making it possible to drive all forms of LED processors from PIXERA. A special treat for those InfoComm visitors interested in show control solutions will be a sneak peek presentation revolving around AV Stumpfl’s upcoming AVIO 3 software, a distributed, highly modular and extensible approach to show control.

AV Stumpfl will exhibit at the InfoComm show in Orlando between the 12th and 14th of June at booth #801, Orange County Convention Center, Florida, USA.

Quelle: AV Stumpfl