Astera at PLASA 2021

Leading wireless LED lighting manufacturer Astera will highlight its three newest product innovations – all launched this year – at the 2021 PLASA entertainment technology trade expo in London, UK, on the booth of its UK distributor, Ambersphere Solutions.

Astera’s sales director Sebastian Bückle commented, “PLASA will be one of the first established industry trade shows to take place as events and expos gradually re-start post-pandemic, and we know there is a huge enthusiasm from everyone in the entertainment sector wanting to finally get together and meet face-to-face again after such a challenging and uncertain 18 months.”

PLASA 2021 has the additional resonance this year of co-locating at Olympia’s Grand Hall with the ABTT (Association of British Theatre Technicians) Theatre Show, which will bring an additional and different buzz and dynamic to the event.

This, plus Astera’s strong relationship with Ambersphere make it a great place to showcase these three excellent new products – PixelBrick, AX2 PixelBar and the AX9 PowerPAR – seen for the first time at a trade show!

PixelBrick is perfect for concerts, events, filming, or broadcast scenarios and can also be utilised as a compact, light (1.1kg) and exceptionally handy up-lighter like an AX3 LightDrop. It can be hung anywhere and become a universal light for accenting and texturing buildings or facades. For exterior use, its IP65 rating is resistant to rain and other elements. PixelBricks can be joined together to make all sorts of funky shapes and combinations!

The ingenious, super-useful and fun PixelBrick has been entered for the 2021 PLASA Innovation Awards, the results of which will be announced during the event.

The AX2 PixelBar is a fabulous linear wash fixture with wireless control, onboard battery, individually addressable LEDs, ultra-high colour rendering, fabulous digital colour calibration and a 21-degree beam. As with all Astera products, it is fully wirelessly controlled, robustly engineered, stylish … and comes complete with a full range of ingenious rigging tools! These provide solutions for multiple lighting applications and sectors – from concert touring to live events to TV productions and architectural and installations.

As the name implies, the AX9 PowerPAR is a high-intensity, rock-solid, all-purpose everyday LED lighting fixture with all the advantages of Astera, including battery operation, wireless control, and quality engineering. AX9 is the ‘big brother’ of Astera’s hugely successful industry-standard AX5 TriplePAR – while bigger, brighter, and also benefitting from Astera’s key innovations like the Titan LED engine, an optimised bracket with Airline Track, a Titan-style keypad for fast and easy local control and direct control via the versatile AsteraApp.

Also highlighted on Booth C11 will be Astera’s award-winning and hugely Titan family of LED tubes – the original Titan Tube plus the Helios and Hyperion Tubes.

For moreinfo check https://astera-led.com/