Arbane Groupe Welcomes New Sales Director for France

Nantes (France), 16th March 2021 – Arbane Groupe has hired Christophe Palluat de Besset as its sales director for France. Palluat will work to create new sales dynamics within the company and develop commercial activity with the APG and Active Audio brands which are both part of Arbane Group.

With over 25 years of expertise in the AV industry, Palluat brings a wealth of experience working with audio manufacturers and distributors, notably Arbane Groupe’s Active Audio. “I worked in a number of roles before founding pro-audio distribution company Perfect Sound in 2009,” Palluat explains. “At the time, Active Audio’s commercial distribution in France was given exclusively to Perfect Sound, so I know Active Audio very well.”

“I spent 11 years working for Perfect Sound as their CEO and came to know and respect the APG and Active Audio brands beyond their reputations,” said Palluat. “When both brands announced their strategic partnership in 2016, I thought it was the perfect partnership that would pave the way to a great future for both brands. APG’s product lines are excellent and Active Audio is known as the French manufacturer of the world’s largest range of column speakers. My experience tells me that both product lines will perform extremely well in the installation markets for AV integrators.”

Palluat’s immediate goal is to present Arbane Groupe’s comprehensive and complementary audio ranges and services to AV integrators across France and continue to grow the company base and reputation.

“APG benefits from a fantastic reputation with technicians in the theatre and arts, and our goal is to educate the wider market to the fact that the products are not restricted to technicians and sound experts. The products are actually very accessible and have been designed to be easy to use with exceptional performance,” Palluat explained.

Having started the role in at the end of last year, Palluat was pleased to find that Arbane Groupe has continued to make great progress over the years and praised the strategy to combine both the APG and Active Audio brands into the Arbane Groupe corporate entity.

“Through creating Arbane Groupe, the brands have seized the opportunity to use the synergies of both brands to provide customers with access to complete ranges of high-quality speakers and a sales and projection support team which can offer a very high level of expertise,” he said.

A variety of upcoming products and projects are identified by Palluat as many exciting opportunities to come. “There’s still a lot to do to develop the sales capacity and there are some fantastic new products to come this year. The company has a true history, great savoir-faire, technicality and above all, a real proximity to its partners and customers. It’s very stimulating to be part of it,” concluded Palluat.

Commenting on the recent appointment, Régis Cazin, Arbane Groupe’s CEO, said: “We’re really pleased to have Palluat on board with us after working with him extensively in the past. His expertise and approach to sales will be a great asset to us, as it was then, in growing our network across France.”

About Arbane Groupe

Arbane Groupe designs and manufactures loudspeakers that master the most complex acoustic criteria, making them the ideal solution for the most demanding environments. The group offers unique solutions to control directivity, improve intelligibility, and to ensure the fidelity of music reproduction at all points of the venue.

With high quality sound a growing demand in public places (especially in terms of intelligibility, musical comfort, and the reduction of noise pollution), and environmental concerns becoming ever more prominent, Arbane Groupe has committed itself to sustainable development without compromising its ability to offer unique sound solutions for public places, whatever they may be. Active Audio and APG are both brands of Arbane Groupe.