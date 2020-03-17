Amate Audio expands new loudspeaker management processor platform

LMS608’s powerful configuration capabilities enable rapid setup of complex and extensive touring, event and installed audio systems

Amate Audio S.L. Terrassa, Barcelona, Spain, 16 March 2020. Rapidly following the initial introduction of its all-new LMS series loudspeaker management processor in Q4 2019, with the LMS206 dual input / six output device, Amate Audio has launched the more extensive and powerful LMS608.

A completely new and robust next generation loudspeaker management processor platform employing a 64-bit DSP architecture, LMS provides continuous ‘round the clock’ operation and uncompromising performance in the most adverse application environments. Fully configurable, each input is assignable to any output; with two crossovers – with selectable Butterworth, Linkwitz-Riley and Bessel filtering – and independent compressor/ limiter settings available on each output.

With four analogue inputs, a two channel AES/EBU digital input, and eight analogue outputs, all on balanced XLRs, the 1U 19” rackmount LMS608 offers advanced system configuration capabilities – comparable with Amate Audio’s NÍTID active loudspeaker series – for the management of large-scale passive sound reinforcement systems for touring, event or fixed installation applications. Higher performing 24 bit ADDA convertors on the units I/Os gives the LMS608 even higher sound quality than its less powerful sibling.

The LMS608’s extensive control parameters include 10 parametric equalizers with 1 Hz frequency resolution – employing best industry practice dB/2 bell parametric filtering, in exploiting the superior performance capabilities of advanced digital processing. Selectable delay lines for each I/O are up to 2 seconds (or 680 meters) with switchable polarity.

80 user programmable memory presets can be password protected and USB and Ethernet connectivity provides for enhanced external control with Amate Audio’s DSPLink software for Windows and Mac OS (downloadable from the website). Differing levels of password protection allow for complete lockout of the unit, whereby software is only enabled for monitoring, or specific user memory mode, where operation is restricted to the loading and configuration of a particular user’s own memory settings.

An additional 20 powerful ‘factory’ presets are the result of an intensive in-house R&D, offering unique system engineering efficiencies in enabling near-instantaneous system control configurations for different combinations of passive NÍTID, Key– and anumber of Xcellence series – loudspeaker systems in the most regularly encountered applications.

The front panel features a 2x 16 black backlit LCD Display with extensive LED input and output monitoring (level, clip and limiter).

“The LMS608 greatly extends the advanced capabilities of our new loudspeaker management platform to a wider range of more complex applications,” states International Sales Manager Jordi Amate, “In terms of power, quality, reliability and ease of operability there is little in the market to challenge it.”