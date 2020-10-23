AES Show Platinum Producers Panel to Feature Discussion with Fab Dupont, Julian Raymond, and Ebonie Smith, Moderated by Michael Molenda

— Platinum Producers Panel to highlight “Mysteries of the Formidable Hook – A Producers View on Creating Impact Through Songwriting, Technology and Sonic Textures” in this AES Show Fall 2020 Special Event —

New York, NY, October 22, 2020 — Catching the ears of an often-distracted audience is the superpower of a successful producer, which is the focus of this year’s AES Show Fall 2020 Platinum Producers Panel, set for October 29 at 6:00 pm EDT. Award-winning producers Fab Dupont, Julian Raymond and Ebonie Smith will take the virtual stage, moderated by music industry journalist and musician Michael Molenda, to discuss “Mysteries of the Formidable Hook – A Producers View on Creating Impact Through Songwriting, Technology and Sonic Textures.” These renowned participants will reveal how they deploy songwriting chops, audio-production strategies, fashion and style savvy, hook smarts, and other devices to make songs as compelling, commercial, and seductive as possible.

Fab Dupont is an award-winning NYC-based record producer and mixing engineer, in addition to playing, writing, producing and mixing music both live and in studios all over the world, as well as in his own FLUX Studios in the East Village of New York City. Dupont has received many accolades around the world, including wins at the Victoires de la Musique, South African Music awards, Pan African Music Awards, and U.S. independent music awards. He also has received several Latin GRAMMY® nominations and has worked on many Latin GRAMMY- and GRAMMY-nominated albums.

Julian Raymond is a multi-GRAMMY Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated record producer and songwriter. He arrived in Nashville from Los Angeles in 2014 to work with Scott Borchetta at Big Machine Label Group and currently serves as SVP of A&R at Big Machine/John Varvatos Records, where he is on two new rock projects with Badflower and Pretty Vicious, as well as work with a variety of country artists across the label. His work as the executive producer and composer for the documentary Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me resulted in an Academy Award nomination in 2015 for his song “I’m Not Gonna Miss You.” He won the GRAMMY Award in 2015 for Best Country Song for “I’m Not Gonna Miss You” and was nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Ebonie Smith is an award-winning music producer, audio engineer and singer-songwriter based in New York City, and founder and president of Gender Amplified, Inc., an organization that celebrates and supports women and girls in music production and audio engineering. Smith received her first GRAMMY Certificate and RIAA-certified platinum plaque for work as an assistant engineer on Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording). She received her second GRAMMY Certificate for work as an assistant engineer on Sturgill Simpson’s award-winning album A Sailor’s Guide to Earth. She also engineered on the GRAMMY-nominated albums Dirty Computer by Janelle Monáe and Invasion of Privacy by Cardi B.

Moderator for the panel, Michael Molenda, is the longest sitting Editor-in-Chief of Guitar Player magazine (1997-2018). During his tenure, Molenda founded Guitar Player’s Guitar Superstar Competition, the Certified Legend Award, the Ronnie Montrose Rock the ation Award for Young Guitarists, and the Play It Forward charity and mentoring initiative. Post-Guitar Player, Molenda started the content websites Guardians of Guitar and NowGenDrums, as well as serving as Chief Digital Editor for Modern Drummer and social-network manager for Rock ’n‘ Roll Fantasy Camp. A long-time San Francisco Bay Area musician, recording-studio owner, engineer/producer, and video editor, Molenda also writes marketing and promo copy for companies such as Line 6, Yamaha, and Graph Tech, and is currently vice president for Instrumental Guitar and West Coast Rock at Mi5 Recordings/Universal Music Group.

Special Thanks to AES Show Fall 2020 Convention Platinum Partners Amazon Devices, Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Genelec, NTP Technology (DAD, Penta), and The Recording Academy Producers and Engineers Wing.

