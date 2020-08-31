AES Show Fall 2020 Convention Early Bird Registration Ends August 31

— Best prices for registration ending for “Audio Engineering Month” – the pro audio event of the year spanning the full month of October —

New York, NY, August 28, 2020 — Early Bird Registration options and pricing are available through August 31 for the 149th International AES Convention, featuring an expanded timeline and event offerings for maximum opportunities to Listen, Learn, and Connect with audio peers and pros from around the world. AES Show Fall 2020 Convention registration, including four full weeks of live and streaming tech program content, live Q&A’s, networking, and more, is just $99 for AES Members and $224 for non-members – the latter including one year of AES membership and benefits – through the end of August. AES Student Members receive a further discount, taking registration down to only $49 for the entire month of programming. Visit AESShow.com to find out more and Register Now!

This year’s new AES Show expanded format will feature a variety of themed programming each week: Audio Engineering Month week one opens with pre-convention events including Special panels & interviews, TechTours episode 1 and, on October 6, a Zoom & Podcast Audio Webinar; Week two continues in pre-convention events with Special Events panels & interviews, TechTours episode 2 and, on Tuesday, October 13, an optional AoIP Summit; Week three hosts the AES Show Showcase of gear and services from top brands in the industry, along with STUDENT WEEK, featuring education-enhancing activities including Workshops, Recording Critique Sessions, Recording and Design Competitions, the Career & Education Fair, Mentoring Sessions and more. The final week of Audio Engineering month will feature the AES Show Technical Program and Marquee Event with Imogen Heap, Heyser Lecture, Special Panels and TechTours episodes 4 – 7. A host of Audio Engineering Month content will be available on-demand, letting registrants view sessions at their own convenience. Scheduled sessions will join the on-demand menus following initial streaming.

Learn more and take advantage of Early Bird Registration rates by Monday, August 31, at AESShow.com.

Early Bird Registration Ends Monday, August 31, for the AES Show Fall 2020 Convention

About the Audio Engineering Society

The Audio Engineering Society, celebrating over 70 years of audio excellence, now counts over 12,000 members throughout the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Japan and the Far East. The organization serves as the pivotal force in the exchange and dissemination of technical information for the industry. Currently, its members are affiliated with 90 AES professional sections and more than 120 AES student sections around the world. Section activities include guest speakers, technical tours, demonstrations and social functions. Through local AES section events members experience valuable opportunities for professional networking and personal growth. For additional information, visit aes.org.

