AES Fall Online 2021 Music Production Archiving Session: “How You are Protecting Legacies: Topline Results from the Recording Academy P&E Wing and Iron Mountain Entertainment Services Survey”

New York, NY, October 19, 2021 — The Recording Academy P&E Wing and Iron Mountain Entertainment Services (IMES) will give attendees of the AES Fall Online 2021 Convention a first look at results from the recent survey of the P&E Wing and AES music production and engineering community on current practices and challenges in audio archiving in the session “How You are Protecting Legacies: Topline Results from the Recording Academy P&E Wing and Iron Mountain Entertainment Services Survey.” This survey, which received responses from over 1,400 participants, followed on the heels of an archiving summit hosted by IMES and the P&E Wing in June 2021 titled “Protecting Legacies: The Art, Science and Value of Musical Archives,” a first-of-its-kind summit addressing issues around the archiving and preservation of recorded music. The session, which will be streamed on Thursday, October 21, from 3:00pm – 4:00pm EDT, features a panel of industry notables including Maureen Droney, Sr. Managing Director, Recording Academy Producers and Engineers Wing; Cheryl Pawelski, two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning producer and co-founder of Omnivore Records; and Meg Travis, Director, Global Head of Marketing, Iron Mountain Entertainment Services.

Focused on the critical role archiving and preservation play in artists’ careers, the summit featured key stakeholders in the music community comprising audio engineers, archivists, educators, managers, artists and attorneys, who gathered virtually to share their points of view, including stories about some of the nightmare scenarios they’ve encountered working with poorly archived recordings. They also discussed concerns and ideas on how to educate and encourage the application of best practices to the documentation and preservation of recorded projects. Though perhaps the least glamorous part of completing a project, archiving is also arguably one of the most crucial for the long-term value of the recording. As Lance Podell, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Iron Mountain Entertainment Services, said, “It’s only rock ‘n’ roll if you can find it.”

Immediately following the archiving summit, the P&E Wing worked closely with IMES to develop a survey that is related to modern production workflows and how they affect archival practices within the industry. The survey was distributed to the P&E Wing membership and to broaden the base of audio professionals contributing to the survey, AES members were invited to participate. Join us to hear some of the survey results and what your colleagues are saying about what is – and what isn’t – working in archiving, workflow, and preservation technology.

Visit the AES Fall 2021 Online Convention website for complete program details

