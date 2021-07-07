Absen’s Aries MiniLED Provides Backbone for Virtual Studio

Russelsheim (Germany), 06th July 2021 – When Scotland based Catalyst Event Production services wanted to design and launch a new virtual studio, they chose global LED manufacturer Absen’s products to bring the dream of a facility capable of transforming live events to reality.

When the pandemic hit, Catalyst Event Production Services wanted to create a flexible solution to continue to offer their event production services to customers whilst also adhering to the pandemic’s limitations: Catalyst CONNECT was created in a 200sqm space hosting a 50sqm presentation stage with an LED backdrop in the heart of their Perth-based offices.

When designing Catalyst CONNECT, the company wanted to be able to offer a fully customisable solution, with professional audio, lighting and 4K video systems. The virtual studio needed to not only cater for online and in person presenters, appropriated socially distanced, but also be capable of hosting livestreams, broadcast recordings as well as live voting. To achieve this, Catalyst Event Production Services aimed to create a video wall that could bring ultra-high quality definition, suit the flexible uses of the studio and match the high expectations from their customers.

Catalyst Event Production Services opted for Absen’s lightweight Aries 1.5 MiniLED purchased from UK based distributor PSCo. With its 170° wide viewing angle, and high contrast for vibrant and engaging content, the Aries 1.5 was the perfect indoor 4K resolution LED display for the virtual studio’s requirements. The display guarantees a quality production backdrop that can perfectly render a client’s brand in vivid detail, whilst ensuring a clear message and impactful communication. As a MiniLED solution, the display is extremely robust and simple to install, thanks to Absen’s magnetic installation features which offers auto lock/eject system.

With the screen allowing for sharp visual communication, the Catalyst CONNECT studio ensures that companies who hire the space benefit from a virtual events platform can rise to any challenge required – from live Q&A events, to networking, to live event hosting. And with the ability to host live broadcasting events with an audience of up to 80 attendees in the space once allowed, Catalyst Event Production Services has ensured a futureproof facility that can adapt to the current and future environment it will be needed for.

Cataylst CONNECT has been operating successfully since August 2020. “We’ve had a regular stream of work from companies wanting to elevate their virtual presentations to match their existing brand values and to overcome the limitations of webinars from home offices,” said Graeme Craig, Catalyst Event Production Services’ managing director. “Customers have found the value added to virtual events or webinars by using a virtual studio far out ways the cost of implementation. We’ve even seen an increase for our customers in audience engagement and retaining that engagement, when compared to standard video call webinars from home.”

Adam Berditch, Absen’s business development manager for the UK, commented: “Over the last year, we’ve seen businesses use LED to transform live online events. State-of-the-art virtual studios, like Catalyst CONNECT, are fast becoming the norm for industries across the globe, as LED can offer a whole new dimension to online presentations, professional events and award ceremonies.”

Image credits: Catalyst Event Production Services

