Absen Green Sets New Standards for Sustainability

Russelsheim (Germany), 3rd November 2021 – Absen today launched a new green initiative, Absen Green, that brings together its industry leading efforts in sustainability, environmental protection, energy efficiency and corporate social responsibility and reaffirms its commitment to a better future for all.

The LED display pioneer has long had some of the most energy efficient products on the market, but the launch of Absen Green marks the first time Absen has brought together its environmental efforts under one brand and signals a major statement of intent in the company’s 20th-anniversary year.

“Energy saving is a virtue, but environmental protection is an attitude. This is our attitude,” explains Rubel Rengel, Absen’s senior vice-president of global business development. “It’s what the Earth deserves.”

Among the planet-first measures announced under the Absen Green banner are the use of only sustainable, environmentally friendly materials, rigorous safety standards to prevent damage to the natural world, and an energy efficiency programme which has saved 700,000 tons of CO2 over the last five years and made Absen a carbon-neutral business.

Energy saving is achieved by a combination of four technological innovations. LED common cathode technology reduces energy consumption and heat output by more than 20%, while the use of a high-efficiency power supply offers energy conversion efficiency of close to 90% (compared to 75%–85% for products using traditional power supplies). LED lamps with high luminous efficiency further bring down energy consumption, and a comprehensive heat-dissipation design reduce the power consumption of the displays’ internal circuits.

With this four-pronged approach, products such as the A1099, Absen’s large outdoor LED display, and the A1021D/A1621D, its LED digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising solution, deliver energy savings of up to 50% and 65%, respectively, compared to similar products on the market.

The real impact of the savings offered by these and other Absen products is equivalent to the carbon dioxide absorbed by nearly 14 million trees in a single day, and has helped the company achieve its goal of carbon neutrality, or net-zero carbon dioxide emissions.

Increased energy efficiency also significantly reduces emissions of sulphur dioxide and other harmful gases, preventing the build-up of damaging sulfuric acid in the atmosphere.

These high environmental standards similarly apply to the manufacturing stage, with Absen using only eco-friendly raw materials – all of which comply with the European Union’s RoHS 2.0 directive restricting the use of hazardous substances – and ensuring all its products meet EU waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) regulations, which promote the reuse, recovery and recycling of waste by-products. On average, these products have a reuse/recycling rate 25% higher than their non-WEEE-certified equivalents.

“Absen advocates green, low-carbon, energy-efficient, environmentally friendly manufacturing,” continues Rengel, “following the tenet of sustainable development.”

All Absen LED displays are also compatible with 3C, CE, UL, ETL and other domestic and international safety standards, certifying that the products meet strict requirements for fire protection, electromagnetic interference, AC dielectric withstand, current leakage, insulation resistance and ground resistance, as well as OHSMS health standards on eye protection (from blue light), electromagnetic compatibility and more.

In addition to highlighting how Absen minimises its physical environmental footprint, Absen Green underscores how the company is tackling other, less obvious sources of pollution: light and sound. All Absen products feature a fanless design, which allows its products to operate at a noise pressure of under 10dBd (for comparison, the volume of a normal conversation is about 60dB), while Absen’s innovative automatic brightness adjustment technology ensures its displays adjust to the brightness of the surrounding environment. Further reduction of light pollution is achieved with 16-bit high grey correction technology and unique fog surface processing to reduce glare and eye strain.

Absen Green also includes Absen’s complementary dedication to corporate social responsibility, which covers the company’s management systems, business ethics, and employees’ rights and benefits in addition to its environmental and safety commitments.

“From using only environmentally friendly materials to reducing energy usage, waste, and light and sound pollution, the initiatives set out under Absen Green show how Absen is meeting its responsibilities to the planet and humanity,” concludes Ruben Rengel. “The adverse effects of climate change are undeniable and we want to be part of the solution, now and into the future.”

Further information: www.absen-europe.com