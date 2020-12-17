Absen Deliver Overwhelming LED Display Solutions for Kaisa Prosperity

Shenzhen (China), 16th December 2020 – Innovation is a significant factor to staying ahead in the fiercely competitive real estate sector. Kaisa Prosperity, a large real estate developer in China, utilized cutting edge digital signage technology from Absen to unlock the full potential of Guangzhou Kaisa Baiyun City Plaza, its newly developed premises. Absen, the leading LED display manufacturer, worked with Jiake Intelligent, a company well experienced in providing advanced intelligent solutions, to customize a complete suite of breath-taking LED solutions for the new property.

Guangzhou Kaisa Baiyun City Plaza is located at the heart of the Baiyun district of Guangzhou city in Guangdong province. Covering an area of around 420,000 sqm, the Plaza is a combination of residential buildings, large business centres, commercial local Lingnan style streets, lifestyle hotels and more.

“LED is one of the cutting-edge technologies that Kaisa has been utilizing in its various properties across the country,” said Qin Yi, manager of Innovation R&D Department at Jiake Intelligent. “LED has the power to bring interactive, visual experiences to any location, and the innovative digital solution that we delivered jointly with Absen to the Plaza fulfils this purpose. It’s stunning.”

Installed inside and out of the sales centre on the Guangzhou Baiyun Kaisa City Plaza, where Kaisa showcase and sell their properties, the LED display solutions from Absen include an epic 3D OOH display, a bespoke immersive LED cave, a seamless LED video wall and four LED strips in the lobby inside the building. Absen’s range of creative digital solutions deliver astounding visuals and impactful brand and property messages to visitors.

3D Naked-Eye OOH Display

Mounted on the exterior of the building, the custom trapezoid-shaped LED wall of 274.89sqm has become an integral part of the whole building. With creative 3D content, it has transformed the building into a unique landmark with a combination of art and technology.

The product deployed here is Absen’s GS series, an outdoor LED product capable of maximizing engagement by offering dynamic and vibrant messages. The GS5.9 Plus can perform affectively even under direct bright sunlight, thanks to the extraordinary image quality with high brightness and wide colour gamut of 110%. With a broad range of pixel pitch options available from 3-16mm, the GS series is perfect for various outdoor applications, including exterior LED displays, billboards, transport signage, digital boards, sports displays and beyond.

LED video wall and LED strips on the ceiling

Entering the lobby of the sales centre, visitors will find themselves in a modern, digitalized space featuring a large-format LED video wall and four innovative LED strips on the ceiling above an architectural model of the Plaza.

Measuring 7m x 4m, the video wall, created with Absen’s N1.8 Plus, is used to play images and adverts to present property information for customer’s benefit. The four LED strips, Absen’s N4 Plus solution, each measure 1.73m x 15.8m, and are mounted on the ceiling above architectural models. They are strategically placed for viewing purposes from all angles. The LED strips compliment the modernized space of the sales centre, by supporting the visual experience of the room. Content displayed on the strips includes the four seasons and the aurora – ultimately supporting the calm, peaceful ambiance of the lobby.

Absen’s flat display, the N Plus series, was selected as the best product for application in these areas as it ticked all of the boxes of visual performance, mechanical operation and budget. N Plus series boasts a lightweight and slim design and is a reliable solution to be mounted on a wall or suspended from a ceiling.

LED Cave

Absen’s rich experience in delivering different kinds of display solutions allowed it to realise an immersive LED cave for Guangzhou Baiyun Kaisa with ease. The cave behind the LED video wall is an indoor space where Kaisa plays creative and futuristic content, as well as real-estate advertisements, to visitors.

The PL2.9 Lite from Absen met the requirements for this space. With its innovative front and rear module maintenance, light weight, and reinforced cabinet design, the PL Lite series met the protective strength and simplified upkeep required for an LED cave of this magnitude.

Pulling off a project of this scale requires great effort from an expert team with exceptional knowledge and experience in LED displays. Absen worked closely with Jiake Intelligent and Kaisa Prosperity in fulfilling the digital solutions.

“There were no big problems with the configuration of the solutions. The difficulty lies in the construction and product customization. Construction plan was the main focus of conversation in the early stage, and then it was product delivery. To secure the timely delivery of the customized products, our team proactively coordinated the resources of the entire supply chain. As the schedule of on-site installation was even tighter, the team worked against the clock and spent less than two months to fulfil the whole project,” said Eddide Liu, the sales manager of Eastern Guangdong at Absen.

Commenting on selecting Absen and working with Absen team, Qin Yi said, “We chose Absen as it is a public listed company and recognized LED manufacturer, with a renowned reputation of providing high quality products. The cooperation and support we received from the Absen team was invaluable. The team are professional; they paid great attention to detail and were quick in response during this project. Especially in this urgent project, they worked hard to deliver the perfect solutions.”

Photo Credits: Absen

Video: https://youtu.be/0X4M6NhxTx0

3D Tour: https://720yun.com/t/e3vkce79pfw?scene_id=59861303

